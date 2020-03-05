Brexit: Barnier says ‘serious’ differences with UK after first round of talks

There is “serious divergence” between Britain and the European Union on their future relationship, the bloc’s Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Thursday after the first round of talks between the two sides on a new deal after Brexit.

“An agreement is possible, even if difficult,” Mr Barnier also told journalists.

The differences include robust provisions on the so-called level playing field which guarantees fair competition between EU and British companies after Brexit, he said.

Another friction point is the fact that Britain wants a separate deal on fisheries to be renewed every year, something Mr Barnier called impractical.

Mr Barnier said Britain’s negotiator David Frost had confirmed the UK would respect all its legal undertakings in the withdrawal agreement – including those relating to the Irish border.

“This a condition for the trust that we need now to build our future partnership on a good basis,” he said.

Mr Barnier added that London was seeking a series of separate deals, while the bloc wanted a one overarching agreement, which would also give the EU’s top court, the European Court of Justice, a final say on the interpretation of EU laws.

He also said London refused to sign up to the European Convention on Human Rights.

Mr Barnier said there would be a “lot of consequences” if there was no agreement and the UK did not seek an extension to the transitional arrangements — something prime minister Boris Johnson has ruled out.

“That has a lot of consequences that we have to prepare for. It will not be business as usual. It will be very, very different,” he said.

“The definitive changes which will happen because of the decision of the United Kingdom and the difficulties which will be linked to that, my impression is they are very often underestimated.” – Agencies