Boris Johnson says no UK prime minister could accept EU’s demands

No prime minister could accept the demands the European Union is currently making as the price for a trade deal, Boris Johnson has said ahead of crunch talks with Brussels’ top official.

The British prime minister will fly to Brussels for dinner with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen with the negotiations in crisis and time running out to reach an agreement.

Talks have faltered on the issues of fishing rights, the “level playing field” measures aimed at preventing the UK undercutting the EU on standards and state subsidies, and the way that any deal would be governed.

At Prime Minister’s Questions in London, Mr Johnson said: “Our friends in the EU are currently insisting that if they pass a new law in the future with which we in this country do not comply or don’t follow suit, then they want the automatic right to punish us and to retaliate.

“Secondly, they are saying that the UK should be the only country in the world not to have sovereign control over its fishing waters.

“I don’t believe that those are terms that any prime minister of this country should accept.”

Earlier, Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said people should brace themselves for the “distinct possibility” that the EU and UK will fail to reach an agreement to prevent a crash out no deal Brexit.

Future relationship

The inability of London and Brussels to reach full agreement to date on the future relationship between the UK and the bloc did not bode well for any further progress, he suggested.

“This is something that can be resolved with the right approach from both sides this evening. But the inability to resolve it to date means that failure is a distinct possibility at this stage and we need to be ready for that,” Mr Coveney said.

BREXIT: The Facts Read them here

Mr Coveney criticised the British for damaging trust in the negotiations and warned any attempts to further extend talks into the new year – with significant gaps remaining between the two sides – was a “ really unlikely, remote possibility”.

“Anything is possible but I think that is very unlikely,” he told Newstalk.

“I think the EU have really had enough of this. What they are looking for now is certainty, even if that means no deal contingency planning.”

The British government “quite frankly have really damaged the trust in these negotiations because of their actions, particularly in recent months” by threatening to renege on the withdrawal agreement and the Northern Ireland protocol, he added.

Mr Coveney said the EU wanted to focus more on other pressures now, including the pandemic, migration and rule of law issues in some countries.

“The EU wants to move on from Brexit and leave it behind us, and the idea that we would extend and go to great lengths to facilitate an extension – because that is what we would need to do legally – the extension of further negotiations and talks around Brexit into the new year, I think, is a really unlikely, remote possibility,” he said.

Earlier, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said Mr Johnson was “probably” willing to make concessions on common standards with the EU to secure a deal in Brussels, but British sovereignty issues will be “hard to square”.

German chancellor Angela Merkel said she still sees a possibility of trade deal being reached this week, but that the bloc was prepared for the worst.

Dr Merkel said the major obstacle to a Brexit deal is not access to British fishing waters but future regulatory standards in the UK.

Chief negotiator

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier reportedly warned foreign ministers that he believes a no-deal departure is more likely than a trade agreement being brokered in time.

Number 10 hopes the dinner on Wednesday night could pave the way for talks between Mr Barnier and his British counterpart David Frost to resume, but there were warnings that their political masters must find the will to break the deadlock.

Leaders of the EU’s 27 member states are due to gather in Brussels on Thursday for a two-day summit, potentially giving further political impetus for a deal.

Mr Gove and his counterpart on the UK-EU joint committee, Maros Sefcovic, on Tuesday reached an agreement on border checks and trading rules for Northern Ireland. Their discussions are separate from the trade talks, but the agreement could improve relations between the two negotiating teams.

The agreement covers issues including border checks on animal and plant products, the supply of medicines and deliveries of chilled meats and other food products to supermarkets.

The British Office for Budget Responsibility has suggested that a no-deal outcome could wipe 2 per cent off gross domestic product, a measure of the size of the economy, in 2021.

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey has warned that the long-term damage caused by a no-deal situation would be worse than the economic hit from coronavirus. – Additional reporting: Agencies