Boris Johnson ‘accepts offer’ to meet Taoiseach on Brexit

British prime minister Boris Johnson has accepted an offer to meet Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to discuss Brexit and the Northern Irish backstop, the Sunday Telegraph said citing UK government sources.

“The UK has accepted Varadkar’s offer to meet and dates are being discussed,” a UK source told the Sunday newspaper.

Mr Johnson is due to meet French leader Emmanuel Macron, German chancellor Angela Merkel and US president Donald Trump in Biarritz in two weeks’ time at a G7 summit.

Sources believe scheduling issues may mean the first bilateral between Mr Varadkar and Mr Johnson will be delayed until after the G7 meeting, with a date in early September mooted.

There is speculation Mr Johnson may be planning a snap election in the same month, potentially before any such meeting with the Taoiseach can take place.

Earlier this month, Mr Varadkar invited Mr Johnson to Dublin during an initial phone call between the pair. Mr Johnson did not immediately take up the offer.

The plans for a meeting advanced amid a warning from outgoing European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker that a no-deal Brexit would hurt Britain more than the rest of Europe no matter how much Mr Johnson’s government says otherwise.

Britain has been pressing the European Union to amend the terms of Britain’s withdrawal agreement, saying Brussels would have to take responsibility for a no-deal Brexit if it does not compromise.

Mr Johnson is insisting on the removal of the Northern backstop which was agreed between the EU and his predecessor Theresa May with the aim of preventing a hard border in Northern Ireland.

Mr Juncker told a regional newspaper in the Austrian province of Tyrol, where he regularly spends his summer holiday, that a no-deal Brexit would do most harm to Britain.

“If it comes to a hard Brexit, that is in no one’s interest, but the British would be the big losers. They are acting as though that were not the case but it is,” Mr Juncker told the Tiroler Tageszeitung newspaper in remarks published on Saturday.

“We are fully prepared even though some in Britain say we are not well set up for a ‘no deal’. But I am not taking part in these little summer games,” said Mr Juncker, who is due to be succeeded by German conservative Ursula von der Leyen once she has put together her Commission.

The European Union has said the withdrawal agreement negotiated by the previous British administration led by Theresa May will not be re-opened. Johnson says it wants a key element of that deal, the so-called Irish “backstop”, to be scrapped.

The backstop, agreed between Brussels and May’s government, aims to keep the Border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland open, and would effectively keep Northern Ireland within the EU’s single market if no alternative arrangement can be found.

“We have made clear that we are not prepared to hold new negotiations on the withdrawal agreement but only to make certain clarifications in the framework of the political declarations that regulate future relations between the United Kingdom and European Union,” Mr Juncker said.

“We are well prepared (for no deal) and I hope the British are too.”– Additional reporting Reuters