Berlin police investigating worst case of art vandalism in post-war Germany

Berlin police are investigating post-war Germany’s worst case of art vandalism after dozens of objects in the capital’s Museum Island complex were damaged by an unknown perpetrator.

The attacks on at least 70 artworks took place in three museums including the Pergamon Museum and saw Egyptian sarcophagi, stone sculptures and 19th century paintings sprayed with an oily liquid that has left visible stains.

Police say the attacks took place on October 3rd, the 30th anniversary of German unification in 1990, but are undecided whether the date was chosen deliberately.

Police continue to investigate the incident and have not yet released further details. They are contacting visitors to the museums on that day and seeking their help in identifying the perpetrator.

Police sources say they have no concrete clue to the identity of the vandal or vandals, but say the series of attacks in the sprawling museum complex would have taken an individual hours to carry out without accomplices.

The Museum Island complex in central Berlin attracts more than three million visitors a year and was declared a Unesco World Cultural Heritage Site in 1999. Among its cultural treasures are a bust of the Egyptian queen Nefertiti and the second century BC Pergamon Altar from a vanished metropolis in the west of today’s Turkey.

One theory circulating in Berlin linked the attacks to Attila Hildmann, a vegan chef turned Covid-19 conspiracy theorist. In August and September Mr Hildmann, who has been arrested several times for public order offences, claimed online that the Pergamon Altar was “Satan’s throne”.

The massive stone structure, of steps and pillars was, he claimed, a meeting point for a “global satanist scene and Corona criminals”.

“This is where they carry out their human sacrifices and abuse children,” he claimed.

Already the attack has raised questions about the security concept in the Museum Island complex, where few of the exhibition rooms have security cameras.

In March 2017 a giant gold coin worth €3.3 million vanished without trace from the island’s Bode Museum. Last February, three members of a leading criminal clan were handed jail sentences for the theft of the 100kg coin, which remains missing. With the assistance of a museum staff member, thieves entered the museum through a staff room window that was not linked to the alarm system.