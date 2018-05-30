Belgian gunman had killed another person night before attack

A man who shot dead two police officers and a bystander in Liege had already killed another person the day before the attack, Belgium’s interior minister has said.

Jan Jambon told broadcaster RTL that the gunman, identified as Benjamin Herman, “also committed a murder the night before”.

Mr Jambon confirmed that the person was a former inmate who did prison time with Herman.

Herman is alleged to have killed the man on Monday evening by hitting him over the head with a blunt object.

He was killed in a shootout with police on Tuesday after stabbing two female police officers, stealing their handguns and shooting them.

He also shot dead a man sitting in a nearby car.

The 36-year-old petty criminal and drug dealer had been let out on day-release on Monday.

A Belgian politician said the man had been on a police watchlist after being radicalised in jail, apparently as a convert to Islam – raising questions about why he seems to have been freed unsupervised and had been expected to return to the jail.

Officials said the man attacked the policewomen, aged 45 and 53, from behind with a knife – described as a box-cutter by RTBF – at about 10.30am local time on a boulevard in the centre of Belgium’s third city, which is located near the German border.

After slashing the officers, the man seized their handguns and shot both. He then shot dead a 22-year-old trainee teacher who was sitting in a car before entering a high school about 100m away and taking two female employees hostage.

That triggered a major intervention by armed police. Pupils were moved to safety as a gunbattle broke out that sent people in the street racing for cover. Four police officers were wounded before the attacker was finally killed. – AP