Belarusians protest against Lukashenko in huge numbers

Tens of thousands of demonstrators marched to the outskirts of the presidential residence in Minsk, the capital of Belarus, on Sunday as protests against President Alexander Lukashenko entered their fifth week.

Protests calling for the country’s authoritarian leader to resign also took place in major cities throughout Belarus, said interior ministry spokeswoman Olga Chemodanova. Crowd sizes for those protests were not immediately reported, but Ales Bialiatski, head of the human rights organisation Viasna, said the demonstration in Minsk attracted more than 100,000 people.

The protests, unprecedented in Belarus for their size and duration, began after the August 9th presidential vote that election officials said gave Mr Lukashenko a sixth term in office with 80 per cent support. Protesters say the results were rigged.

Mr Lukashenko has ruled the country with an iron fist since 1994, regularly repressing dissent and press freedom. Police violently cracked down on demonstrators in the first days of the protests, arresting some 7,000 people and beating hundreds. Although they have scaled back, detentions continue; Viasna reported scores of people were arrested in Minsk and in the city of Grodno on Sunday.

Police and army troops blocked off the centre of Minsk on Sunday, but demonstrators marched to the outskirts of the Palace of Independence, the president’s working residence three kilometres outside the city centre. The palace grounds were blocked off by phalanxes of shield-bearing riot police and water cannon.

Transition of power

Maria Kolesnikova, a leader of the Co-ordination Council set up by the opposition to try to arrange a dialogue with 66-year-old Mr Lukashenko about a transition of power, said: “This sea of people cannot be stopped by military equipment, water cannons, propaganda and arrests.”

“Most Belarusians want a peaceful change of power and we will not get tired of demanding this.”

Mr Lukashenko has rejected any discussion with the council, and some of its top members have been jailed. One of them, Olga Kovalova, was expelled from the country over the weekend, driven to Poland by police.

Despite the stalemate between Mr Lukashenko and the opposition, protesters said they were determined not to tire. Some of the placards they carried on Sunday showed a lively sense of humour. “Lukashenko, start building a house near Yanukovych,” read one, referring to former Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych, who fled to Russia in 2014 after months of anti-government protests.

“The collective farm went bankrupt,” said another, evoking Mr Lukashenko’s former position as a collective farm director and his retention of a largely state-controlled, Soviet-style economy for Belarus, an eastern European nation of 9½ million. Authorities have also revoked the accreditation of many Belarusian journalists and deported some foreign journalists.