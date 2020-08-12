Belarus: Police detain over 1,000 protesters during third night of unrest

Police in Belarus detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight during a third display of unrest following an election that saw strongman president Alexander Lukashenko secure a sixth term.

The country’s interior ministry said on Wednesday that 51 protesters and 14 police officers were hurt during the overnight demonstrations, which have taken place in several places including the capital, Minsk.

Pro-democracy activists have pledged to continue their push for regime change despite increasingly violent clashes between police and protesters and the decision of opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya to flee the country.

Ms Tikhanovskaya, a political novice who became Mr Lukashenko’s main challenger, left Belarus for neighbouring Lithuania in the early hours of Tuesday, in what her allies called a response to threats from his regime.

“I thought this whole campaign had made me really tough and given me enough strength to get through anything, but it seems I’m still the same weak woman that I was at the start,” she said in a video posted online.

“I know many people will understand me, many will condemn me and many will even hate me. But God forbid anyone face the same choice that I faced. So take care, please: not one life is worth what is happening now. Children are the most important thing in our lives.”

Ms Tikhanovskaya (37) sent her children to Lithuania for their own safety after reluctantly entering politics when her husband, a popular opposition blogger, was imprisoned in May.

In recent days the former English teacher – who spent several childhood summers in Roscrea, Co Tipperary, with other people affected by the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster – appeared to be struggling to cope with the stress of the escalating tension and police violence in Belarus.

Her campaign rallies drew tens of thousands of people frustrated by political and economic stagnation in Belarus and angry at Mr Lukashenko’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a second video that appeared online, an apparently nervous and dejected Ms Tikhanovskaya seemed to read from a script as she urged her compatriots to “show common sense and respect for the law”.

“The people of Belarus have made their choice,” she said with eyes lowered. “I’m asking you not to confront the police and not take to streets, so as not to put your lives at risk.”

Her allies said the second video had been recorded when she was detained for several hours on Monday inside the central election commission in Minsk, as she lodged a formal complaint over the conduct of the election.