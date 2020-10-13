Belarus opposition to call country-wide strike

Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said on Tuesday she will announce a country-wide strike unless president Alexander Lukashenko announces his resignation, halts violence and releases political prisoners by October 25th.

“If our demands are not met by October 25th, the whole country will be out on the streets, peacefully,” Ms Tsikhanouskaya, who is in exile in Vilnius, said in a statement.

“On October 26th, all enterprises will begin a strike, all roads will be blocked, state-owned stores will no longer have any sales,” she added.

Belarus police will now be permitted to use combat weapons in the streets if needed, the interior ministry said on Monday, as security forces again clashed with protesters who want Lukashenko to quit after a contested August 9th election. – Reuters