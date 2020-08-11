Belarus opposition leader travels to Lithuania as protests continue

Belarusian opposition politician Svetlana Tikhanouskaya has travelled to Lithuania from Belarus amid ongoing protests and is safe, Lithuania’s foreign minister Linas Linkevicius said in a Twitter post on Tuesday.

Ms Tikhanouskaya emerged as Alexander Lukashenko’s main rival at Sunday’s presidential election as the strongman leader secured a sixth term.

Her team had been unable to reach her by phone on Monday after she left the election commission building.

Earlier she told reporters she considered herself to have won the election, not Mr Lukashenko. Ms Tikhanouskaya, a former English teacher emerged from obscurity to lead the biggest challenge to his rule in years.

At least one person died as Belarusian police clashed with protesters on Monday after the opposition accused Mr Lukashenko of rigging his re-election victory amid a chorus of criticism from Western leaders.

Second night of violence

Helmeted police fired tear gas, rubber bullets and stun grenades and used batons to disperse thousands of people in Minsk in a second night of violence. Protesters set up barricades in several areas and threw Molotov cocktails.

One man died while trying to throw an unidentified explosive device at police that blew up in his hands, the government said. Local media reported clashes breaking out in other towns.

US secretary of state Mike Pompeo said the vote was “not free and fair” and condemned “ongoing violence against protesters and the detention of opposition supporters”.

Events are being closely watched by Russia, whose oil exports run through Belarus to the West and which has long regarded the country as a buffer zone against NATO. They are also being monitored by the West, which has tried to lure Minsk from Moscow’s orbit.

Deeper ties

Russian president Vladimir Putin used a congratulatory telegram to nudge Mr Lukashenko to accept deeper ties between the two nations, which the Belarusian leader has previously rejected as an assault on his country’s independence.

Foreign observers have not judged an election to be free and fair in Belarus since 1995, and the run-up to the vote saw authorities jail Mr Lukashenko’s rivals and open criminal investigations of others who voiced opposition.

Ms Tikhanouskaya’s campaign rallies drew some of the biggest crowds since the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991.

The opposition said it was ready to hold talks with the authorities. There was no immediate response to that offer from Mr Lukashenko, a former Soviet collective farm manager who has kept Belarus under tight control since 1994.

He faces discontent over his handling of the economy, the Covid-19 pandemic and human rights abuses. But the president signalled he would not step down.

“We won’t allow the country to be torn apart,” the 65-year-old leader was quoted by the Belta news agency as saying.

Mr Lukashenko repeated allegations that shadowy forces abroad were trying to manipulate protesters he called “sheep” in order to topple him, something he said he would never allow.

“They are trying to orchestrate mayhem,” said Mr Lukashenko. “But I have already warned: there will be no revolution.” - Reuters