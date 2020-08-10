Belarus: One killed, dozens injured in protests as Lukashenko set for sixth term

At least one person was killed after being knocked over by a police van and dozens were injured in clashes between police and protesters after the Belarus presidential election, a representative of a the rights group has said.

“There are at least 120 detainees, but this is initial data,” Valentin Stefanovic of the Spring 96 group said on Monday.

Thousands of people took to the streets on Sunday in protest after strongman president Alexander Lukashenko looked set to win a sixth term in an election which his opponents say was rigged in his favour.

The weekend contest that saw the biggest opposition protests of his 26-year rule.

Mr Lukashenko received 79.7 per cent of the vote, with 6.8 per cent going to opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, state-run Belarus 1 TV reported, citing an official exit poll published minutes after voting ended.

Riot police used flash grenades and water cannon in confrontations with thousands of protesters who gathered in the centre of the capital, Minsk, after the poll was announced, the RIA Novosti news service reported.

Clashes erupted between police demonstrators in Minsk, and there were demonstrations also in the city of Brest.

Unprecedented

Mr Lukashenko (65), a former Soviet collective farm boss, faced unprecedented protests against his rule before the vote, after opposition groups united behind Ms Tikhanovskaya, a 37-year-old former teacher, when other contenders were either jailed or kept off the ballot.

The stay-at-home mother, who ran after her husband Sergei, a political blogger, was detained and barred from the race, drew huge crowds at rallies nationwide.

For the opposition, “the main thing is to accept defeat,” Central Election Commission chairwoman Lidia Yermoshina said of the preliminary results on state TV.

Ms Tikhanovskaya told reporters at a news conference after the exit poll that she did not recognize the results and that the majority was with the opposition, Radio Free Europe reported on its website.

The result compares to 83 per cent won by Mr Lukashenko in 2015 elections. Opposition activists have complained that high levels of early voting recorded ahead of polling day was an indicator of ballot fraud. The European Platform for Democratic Elections reported that observers had been restricted and detained during early voting.

Three other candidates were also on the ballot in the nation of 9.4 million, located between Russia and the Nato states of Poland, Lithuania and Latvia. - Reuters and Bloomberg