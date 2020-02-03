Barnier says ‘best-in-class’ trade deal with UK will not mean ‘business as usual’

Europe’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Monday the EU will be “clear headed” in its negotiations with the UK on a trade deal.

Speaking has he published the EU’s draft negotiating directives Mr Barnier said the aim was to reach an ambitious partnership with the United Kingdom.

“But we will remain clear headed. The most ambitious partnership is the one that we had, because we were in the same union.”

He added: “When you are not a member of the European Union then, objectively speaking, your position is different and less favourable.”

The negotiating document (pdf) has three components: general arrangements, economic arrangements and security arrangements.

Mr Barnier warned that even if they were able to agree a “best-in-class” trade deal with the UK it would still not be “business as usual” after the transition period ends on December 31st.

He said rules of origin and customs formalities would apply between the UK and the EU and access to EU markets would be subject to “certification and market authorisation and supervision activities”.

Under the EUI’s proposals there would be no harmonisation or mutual recognition of rules, and UK financial services providers would no longer enjoy EU “passporting rights”.

Goods entering the EU from the UK would be subject to regulatory checks,“ he said.

“These are the automatic and mechanical consequences of the UK’s choices and businesses must adapt now to this new reality,” he said.

Mr Barnier said the EU was prepared to make a “exceptional offer” for a wide-ranging free trade agreement with the UK. However, he said that it was conditional on competition remaining “open and fair” with “specific and effective guarantees” to ensure a “level playing field” over the long term.

“That means mechanisms to uphold the high standards we have on social, environmental, climate, tax and state aid matters,” he said.

He said there must also be an agreement on fisheries with continued reciprocal access to markets and waters with “stable quota shares”.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said: “It’s now time to get down to work. Time is short. “We will negotiate in a fair and transparent manner, but we will defend EU interests, and the interests of our citizens, right until the end.”

British prime minister Boris Johnson is expected to outline Britain’s priorities in a speech on Monday and has said he is willing to walk away without a Brexit trade deal rather than accepting EU rules.

The prime minister will use a speech to say there is “no need” for the UK to commit to following the “full panoply” of Brussels’ regulations.

Mr Johnson will use his speech to push for a looser, Canada-style free trade agreement - with the option of a far more limited Australia-style arrangement as a fallback - a move branded “no-deal in all but name” by critics.

Mr Johnson will say: “There is no need for a free trade agreement to involve accepting EU rules on competition policy, subsidies, social protection, the environment, or anything similar any more than the EU should be obliged to accept UK rules.

“The UK will maintain the highest standards in these areas - better, in many respects, than those of the EU - without the compulsion of a treaty and it is vital to stress this now.”

Setting out his approach, he will say: “We want a free trade agreement, similar to Canada’s but in the very unlikely event that we do not succeed, then our trade will have to be based on our existing Withdrawal Agreement with the EU.

“The choice is emphatically not ‘deal or no-deal’. The question is whether we agree a trading relationship with the EU comparable to Canada’s - or more like Australia’s.”