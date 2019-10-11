Barnier gets green light to begin intensive talks with UK on Brexit deal

The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has got the green light from the 27 member states to go into intense negotiations with the UK this weekend.

The announcement followed a meeting between Mr Barnier and the UK’s Brexit secretary Steve Barclay on Friday morning.

The so-called “tunnel” negotiations is a term used to describe intense talks which are limited to the negotiators with minimal feedback in a bid to allow the talks proceed unhampered by leaks.

“It’s a tunnel with a very small light at the end of it,” one diplomats said on Friday, indicating there was not too much hope on the EU side that a deal could be sealed before Britain is due to leave the EU on Octover 31st.

Both the EU Commission and a UK spokesman would only describe the talks between Mr Barnier and Mr Barcaly as “constructive” without elaborating.

Mr Barnier went from this meeting to report to EU ambassadors and to the European Parliament’s Brexit Steering Group.

UK Brexit secretary Stephen Barclay is welcomed by EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier in Brussels. Photograph: Francisco Seco/AP Pool.

The expectation in Brussels is the talks will intensify over the weekend although many remain sceptical that a deal can be reached in time for the summit next week.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar had earlier said he expected the UK government to table more detailed proposals to break the Brexit impasse after Mr Barclay’s meeting with Mr Barnier in Brussels on Friday.

Speaking in Blanchardstown on Friday morning the Taoiseach said he believes negotiations in the so-called “tunnel” may begin again.

Less said the better

“I think at this stage, probably the less said the better. The focus today very much switches to Brussels where Mr Barclay will meet with Michel Barnier and I would anticipate that would lead to some more detailed proposals being laid down and then the possibility for talks to enter the proverbial tunnel.”

The UK has still not come forward with a workable, realistic proposal. But I have received promising signals from Taoiseach @LeoVaradkar that a deal is possible. Even the slightest chance must be used. A no deal #Brexit will never be the choice of the EU. — Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) October 11, 2019

There was surprise in Dublin and London yesterday when a joint statement released by the Irish and British government indicated “a pathway towards a possible deal,” following three hours of talks between Mr Varadkar and British prime minister Boris Johnson in Liverpool.

I think it is possible for us to come to an agreement, to have a treaty to allow the UK to leave the EU in an orderly fashion

Sources in Dublin and Brussels believed the British government is moving towards a Northern Ireland-only version of the customs partnership previously proposed by former British prime minister Theresa May.

Sufficient progress

Mr Vardkar and Mr Johnson said yesterday it was in “everybody’s interest” to get an agreement which would allow the UK to leave with a deal.

Mr Varadkar said he hoped the progress they had made would be “sufficient” to enable intensive negotiations to resume in Brussels ahead of next week’s crucial EU summit.

The Taoiseach said: “I think it is possible for us to come to an agreement, to have a treaty to allow the UK to leave the EU in an orderly fashion, and to have that done by the end of October, but there’s many a slip between cup and lip,” he said.

“In terms of how long it will take, I can’t predict that with any certainty, but I think all sides would like there to be an agreement next week at the council if possible.

Deadline

“Obviously there’s a further deadline after that which is October 31st, so I would say a short pathway rather than a long one, but it’s impossible to predict that for sure.”

Mr Varadkar refused to be drawn on any “concessions” made by either side, while UK Government sources refused to be drawn on Irish press reports suggesting “significant movement” by the UK.

The softer mood music after Mr Johnson’s meeting with the Taoiseach follows an intensive few days which saw an acrimonious war of words explode between London, Dublin and Brussels in which the talks appeared close to collapse.

Briefings by anonymous Downing Street sources had accused Mr Varadkar of backtracking on previous commitments to try to find a deal, and of refusing to negotiate.

And following a heated telephone call between Mr Johnson and German chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday, Number 10 sources claimed the EU was making it “essentially impossible” for Britain to leave with a deal.

On Wednesday, Mr Barnier told the European Parliament there was still no basis for a fresh agreement.

He said the UK had yet to put forward an “operational, legally binding solution” to replace the Northern Ireland backstop - intended to prevent the return of a hard border with the Republic.

Without a deal, Mr Johnson will face demands from opposition parties to comply with the so-called Benn Act which would require him to request a three-month Brexit delay if there is no agreement by October 19th.

The prime minister has said while he will abide by the law, he is determined to leave on the Halloween deadline of October 31st come what may.

UK government sources have said ministers are preparing to hold an emergency Saturday sitting of parliament on October 19th. – Additional reporting: PA