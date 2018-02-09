Barnier: Border checks ‘unavoidable’ if UK leaves single market and customs union

The UK’s decision to leave the EU single market and customs union will mean checks at the Irish Border are “unavoidable”, the European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator said on Friday.

Speaking at a press conference this morning Michel Barnier said: “It is important to tell the truth. A UK decision to leave the single market and to leave the customs union would make Border checks unavoidable.”

His comments come after Britain’s Brexit secretary David Davis hit out at the EU’s position paper for a transition deal which included plans for a sanctions regime if the UK fails to keep to the agreement, claiming the document was “unwise” and not in “good faith”.

Mr Barnier said on Friday three “substantial” disagreements remain with the UK over plans for a transition period after Brexit, adding: “If these disagreements persist the transition is not a given.”

In the UK-EU joint report of December, it was agreed that, in the absence of an alternative arrangement, Northern Ireland would retain full regulatory alignment with the EU.

No ambiguity

In order to maintain an open border in Ireland, Mr Barnier said it was now necessary to “start legally defining how this scenario would work in operational terms”, adding: “There must be no ambiguity there.”

He said: “Based on discussions this week, the UK has accepted the necessity of discussing how to make this full alignment scenario operational, provided we discuss the other two options in parallel. This is what we will work on in the coming rounds.”

Mr Barnier said the question of governance of the withdrawal agreement was “one of the keystones of our agreement”, but remained an issue of contention with London.

The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier (left) and Britain’s Brexit secretary David Davis who held talks this week. Photograph: AFP

“For that agreement to be credible and sustainable, it has to include effective implementation mechanisms,” he said.

Constructive talks today with @MichelBarnier in Downing Street. Our teams will work intensively to agree an implementation period by March. — David Davis (@DavidDavisMP) February 5, 2018

“In our view these mechanisms have to include a role for the European Court of Justice each time the agreement refers to European law. “This remains a subject of disagreement with the United Kingdom.”

our partners set out a certain number of disagreements which I regard as substantial

Mr Barnier said at his meetings with Mr Davis in London and Brussels this week, it was clear that three “substantial” points of difference remain between the two sides’ vision of how the proposed transition period would work.

Points of difference

“The United Kingdom insisted that we should reach an agreement in March on this transitional period,” he said. “At the same time, however, our partners set out a certain number of disagreements which I regard as substantial.”

These included:

- The UK’s refusal to guarantee permanent rights to EU nationals who come to live and work in Britain during the transition period;

- The UK’s demand for a right to object to the application of any new EU rules and laws introduced during the transition period;

- British wishes to continue participating in the development of new policies in the area of justice and home affairs during the transition.

We never wished to punish the UK - it’s totally foreign to my state of mind

Mr Barnier said his attitude throughout the negotiations had “not been in the least discourteous or vindictive”.

“We never wished to punish the UK - it’s totally foreign to my state of mind, and this has been true from the very beginning and this will be true until the very end of the negotiations. “Quite simply we have to construct a withdrawal agreement which is legally sound and does not give rise to any uncertainty in anyone’s mind.”

Legal text

Mr Barnier also said the proposal for the legal text, published this week by the European Commission, provided for “provision which reinforces implementation mechanisms that exist in the EU during the transition period”.

To be frank, I am surprised by these disagreements. The positions of the EU are very logical, I think

He said it was necessary “if there is an infringement of European rules during the transitional period, our usual infringement proceedings, which apply today to all the member states, these usual infringement proceedings may take too long and would not therefore be operational, they would not resolve a possible dispute between the UK and the EU during this very short transition period”.

Mr Barnier said: “To be frank, I am surprised by these disagreements. The positions of the EU are very logical, I think.

“The UK wants to enjoy the advantages of the single market, the customs union and common policies. It has therefore to accept all the rules and the obligations until the end of the transition. That’s very logical.

“It also has to accept the ineluctable consequences of its decision to leave the EU, to leave its institutions and its policies. “To be quite frank, if these disagreements persist, the transition is not a given.”

Time is short

Mr Barnier warned: “Time is short - very short - and we haven’t a minute to lose if we want to succeed. And we do want to succeed in this orderly withdrawal.”

Mr Barnier defended the controversial provision in the draft legal text on the transition deal which Mr Davis branded “unwise” and not “in good faith”.

He said: “I don’t really understand why there was this reaction, this uproar. “There is no wish whatsoever to punish. We are trying to draft an international agreement on a solid basis that can be effectively implemented.”

Asked if there was a link between resolving the Irish border question and agreement to a transitional period, Mr Barnier said: “These subjects have to be tackled and dealt with under the withdrawal agreement, that is the link. “No transition will be possible if there is no withdrawal agreement.” - PA