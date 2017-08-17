Barcelona terrorist attack: ‘Suspected attacker killed in police shootout’ as 13 dead, at least 50 injured

One of the suspected attackers involved in mowing down people in Barcelona on Thursday has been killed in a shootout with police on the outskirts of the city, La Vanguardia newspaper reported.

Police earlier confirmed they had arrested a man in connection with the attack.

Thirteen people have died, and at least 50 have been injured after a van ploughed into a crowd in the centre of Barcelona, a Catalan government official said on Twitter.

A handout photo made available by Spanish National Police shows Maghrebi Driss Oukabir, alleged to have rented the van which was used to crashed into pedestrians in Las Ramblas

Local media said police were hunting a man named Driss Oukabir who is suspected of having rented the van used in the attack. The passport of a Spanish citizen, of Moroccan origin, was found at the scene. The identity of the arrested man is not clear.

Police say they still do not know the motivation for the “massive crash” in Las Ramblas but they have activated the necessary protocols for a terrorist attack.

Second van

A second van linked to the attack has been found in the small town of Vic in Catalonia, local authorities there said on Twitter. Police had cordoned off the area and were inspecting the vehicle, the city council said.There were reports that detectives believe two vans were used, one for the attack and a second as a getaway vehicle.

A video circulating on social media showed at least 19 people lying injured on the pavement down the centre of Las Ramblas. Many victims can be seen bleeding, some heavily, while being tended to by passersby. Souvenirs are strewn across the path, having apparently been knocked over in the chaos. Armed police are visible in the background.

The police dismissed earlier reports of two men being hold up in a bar in Barcelona’s city centre.

On behalf of Irish government, I wish to convey sincere condolences and solidarity with people of Barcelona and Spain this evening — Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) August 17, 2017

The United States condemns the terror attack in Barcelona, Spain, and will do whatever is necessary to help. Be tough & strong, we love you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

London stands with Barcelona against the evil of terrorism. — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) August 17, 2017

Shelter in church and restaurants

Following the van crash, emergency services said people should not go to the area around Barcelona’s Placa Catalunya, one of the city’s main squares at the top of the famous Las Ramblas avenue, and requested the closure of nearby train and metro stations.

Around 80 people are currently sheltering in a church in Barcelona near the incident. Witnesses say that the doors are currently locked.

The spokeswoman for a chain of ten restaurants in the area said that some 600 people were stuck inside their restaurants, waiting for permission from the police to leave. Those people may be having trouble communicating with friends because mobile phone coverage in the area is saturated.

Police in Barcelona have asked people around Plaça Catalunya to stay indoors and have urged those concerned about friends and family to use social media, rather than mobiles, to get in touch with friends and relatives to avoid overloading phone networks.

Prime minister Mariano Rajoy said he was in contact with authorities, and the priority was to attend to the injured.

‘Real chaos’

Witness Ethan Spibey told Sky News: “All of sudden it was real chaos. People just started running screaming, there were loud bangs. People just started running into shops, there was a kind of mini-stampede where we were, down one of the alleyways.”

He said he had taken refuge with dozens of other people in a nearby church. “They’ve locked the doors because I’m not sure whether the person who may have done it has actually been caught, so they’ve locked the doors and told people just to wait in here.”

Tom Gueller, who lives on an adjoining road, was forced to flee the scene when he saw the van hurtling through the crowds.

He told the BBC : “I heard screams and a bit of a crash and then I just saw the crowd parting and this van going full pelt down the middle of the Ramblas and I immediately knew that it was a terrorist attack or something like that.

Asked about the van, he said: “It wasn’t slowing down at all. It was just going straight through the middle of the crowds in the middle of the Ramblas.”

Mr Gueller said many of the shops had pulled their shutters down and armed police were positioned on street corners, with cordons in place on the road.

Tourist season

The incident took place at the height of the tourist season in Barcelona, which is one of Europe’s top travel destinations with at least 11 million visitors a year.

In recent weeks, threatening graffiti against tourists has appeared in Barcelona. In one video released under the slogan “tourism kills neighbourhoods”, several hooded individuals stopped a tourist bus in Barcelona, slashed the tyres and spray-painted the windscreen. The deadliest recent attack in Spain was in March 2004, when Islamist militants placed bombs on commuter trains in Madrid, killing 191 people and wounding more than 1,800.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said: “I am appalled by the incident in Barcelona this afternoon. On behalf of the Irish government, I wish to convey our condolences and solidarity with the people of Spain at this time.”

In statement the Department of Foreign Affairs said it is monitoring developments closely. It said Irish citizens should follow the advise of local authorities. Anyone with concerns for the safety of loved ones in Barcelona can contact the Consular assistance team on 01-4082000 or the Irish Embassy in Madrid on +34 914364093.

Reuters, PA, Guardian