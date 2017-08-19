Barcelona terror attacks: police hunt for suspected driver

Police in Spain are hunting the suspected driver in Thursday’s van attack that killed 13 people in a tourist area of Barcelona.

Spanish media has named Moroccan-born Younes Abouyaaqoub (22) as the suspected driver, according to reports.

A man previously reported as the key suspect, Moussa Oukabir (17) was one of five men killed by police after a later attack in Cambrils, west of Barcelona.

The teenager is suspected of using his brother’s documents to hire the vehicle that ploughed through pedestrians on Thursday evening. More than 100 people were injured in the incident, including two Irish nationals.

He reportedly died along with Said Aallaa (19) and Mohamed Hychami (24) who were part of a group that mounted a second attack in Cambrils after a car deliberately drove into pedestrians. A woman who had been hit by the vehicle later died of her injuries.

Dead jihadists

The identities of the other two dead jihadists are yet to be confirmed by police.

Four men, aged 21, 27, 28 and 34, who were arrested in connection with the attack remain in custody.

Medics and police tend to injured people near the scene of a terrorist attack in the Las Ramblas area on Thursday. Photograph: Getty

Three are Moroccan and one Spanish, and police said none of them was previously known to the security services for terror-related reasons.

Moussa Oukabir’s older brother, Driss Oukabir, is reported to be one of those detained.

According to Spanish newspaper El Pais, police in Catalonia said are now focused on the search for the Abouyaaqoub, who is allegedly a key member of a jihadist cell.

Police believe the terrorists who killed 14 people in Catalonia on Thursday were planning a much bigger attack in Barcelona using butane gas, Spanish police said on Friday, and were thwarted only when they accidentally blew up the house where they were storing explosives.

The explosion in the early hours of Thursday at the property in the town of Alcanar, 170km southwest of Barcelona, killed one person and injured at least one more.

Only hours later, a van swerved off the road in central Barcelona, driving into crowds of people who were walking along the Ramblas boulevard.

Spanish police hunting for the driver of the van used in the Barcelona attack are focusing their efforts on a 22-year-old Moroccan national, according to reports.

Paramedics tend to one of the many pedestrians struck by a van driving through crowds on Las Ramblas. Photograph: New York Times

On an emotional day in Barcelona, large crowds gathered to observe a minute’s silence in the Plaça de Catalunya square, near where the van attack had started. King Felipe VI was present, alongside prime minister Mariano Rajoy and other political leaders.

Never forget

“Let’s never forget that Spain is a nation united by certain values which make us proud: democracy, freedom and human rights,” Mr Rajoy said. “We have fought many battles against terrorism. On this occasion, we Spaniards are going to win again.”

Shops and restaurants were open again along the Ramblas on Friday morning, and on the central promenade candles and flowers were put out to commemorate those who died.

The Catalan police chief, Josep Lluís Trapero, said that three Moroccans and one Spaniard – from the north African city of Melilla – had been arrested since the attacks. None of them had prior records of terrorism-related activity, he said.

The van used in the Barcelona attack is towed away from the area where it crashed into pedestrians at Las Ramblas. Photograph: Reuters

Mr Trapero emphasised the link between the Barcelona and Cambrils attacks. Spanish media also reported that the driver of the Ramblas van, who fled after abandoning the vehicle, was one of those later killed by police in Cambrils.

Mr Trapero underlined the significance of the property in the town of Alcanar, which police initially believed was being used as an illicit drugs laboratory. One of the suspects was subsequently arrested there and the police believe the terrorist cell used the property as a base.

“The Alcanar explosion meant that they no longer had the materials they need to carry out bigger attacks in Barcelona,” the police chief said, suggesting that the cell had been plotting for months to kill people by detonating butane gas.

Meanwhile, nine of the 14 victims had been identified on Friday night, with tourists from Belgium, Germany, Italy, Portugal and the US among those killed. The youngest victim was a three-year-old boy from Catalonia.

A father and son from a Philippine family with Irish citizenship were among those hurt, sustaining non-life-threatening injuries.

Mr Rajoy is expected to review the country’s counter-terrorism measures on Saturday. That process will include deciding whether to raise the terror alert from level four, where it has been since June 2015, to level five, the maximum.

Prior to this week’s events, a total of 51 people had been arrested so far this year in Spain for jihadist activity and 11 of those were in the Barcelona area, more than any other part of the country.

On Friday night there were some clashes on the Ramblas as participants in an anti-Islam demonstration faced off with anti-fascist activists.

Additional reporting: Agencies