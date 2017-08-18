Barcelona attack: Youngest victim thought to be 3-year-old child

Citizens from at least two dozen countries have been injured or killed in the van attack in the Las Ramblas area of Barcelona and the coastal town of Cambrils, according to Catalan authorities.

By Friday morning the death toll stood at 13 bystanders killed and more than 100 injured.

So far, the youngest victim of the attacks is thought to be a three-year-old child, Spanish media have reported, who died shortly after she was taken to hospital. A 6-year-old girl of unknown nationality has also been hospitalised with a cerebral haemorrhage, an official at Vall Hebron university hospital told The New York Times.

An Irish family were caught up in the terror attack in Barcelona. The mother and father are originally from the Philippines and are naturalised Irish citizens, while their two children were both born in Ireland. Their injuries are understood to be non life-threatening.

Belgium’s foreign affairs minister Didier Reynders confirmed on Twitter that one of its citizens was killed in the attack, and also said the Belgium embassy was in touch with hospitals in the area regarding other possible victims.

The Hague said three Dutch were injured, and a Greek diplomat reported three nationals had been wounded - a woman and her two children. China also confirmed a citizen of Hong Kong had minor injuries, while the US state department said it knew of one American with minor injuries.

In Australia, foreign minister Julie Bishop said four Australians were hurt, with two woman in a serious but stable condition in hospital, while two Australian men who were “directly affected” had retreated to their hotel room and would seek medical attention in the morning. One Australian is still missing the minister said.

Throughtout the long, chaotic night there were urgent appeals on social media for English, Italian and French translators to make their way to hospitals and health clinics to assist staff attending the dozens of non-Spanish speaking victims.

Overnight, many countries set up emergency helplines for their citizens caught up in the violence, and sent out warnings for those trapped in the affected area to remain inside and hunker down while counter-terrorism efforts were underway.

Spanish authorities are yet to publish the names of the dead and injured.

Many parts of central Barcelona remained in lock-down overnight, with guests told to stay in their homes or hotels, and the metro and most transport routes shut-down. Families and friends have been split up, with police evacuating people to different parts of the city, and cellphone networks overwhelmed and jammed.

Catalan authorities urged those affected to stay off the phone networks and use social media to inform their loved ones they were ok. Facebook activated its safety check device for the incident, as it has done for terror attacks recently in Manchester and London.

In Paris, the Eiffel tower turned off its lights as a sign of respect to the innocent victims caught up in the violence, and in New York the world trade centre spire was lit with the colours of the Spanish flag to honour the victims.

