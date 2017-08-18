Barcelona attack: First victims named as death toll rises

Citizens from at least two dozen countries have been injured or killed in the van attack in Las Ramblas, Barcelona, and the coastal town of Cambrils, according to Catalan authorities.

By late Friday morning, 13 bystanders were dead and more than 100 injured from the Barcelona attack. The victims come from countries including France, Belgium, Italy, Venezuela, Australia, Ireland, Peru, Algeria and China.

Of the dead, the first to be named in the Barcelona attack was an Italian father of two, Bruno Gulotta, who was on holiday with his partner and two children, according to his colleagues at the online tech publication Tom’s Hardware. The company’s Facebook page said it was in mourning.

Pino Bruno, head of the company where Mr Gulotta worked, was quoted by the Italian news agency Ansa as saying the man’s wife told him she, Mr Gulotta and their two children were walking down La Rambla when the van suddenly appeared and that Mr Gulotta had kneeled down to successfully shield their son, six, and daughter, seven months, from the attack.

The second victim was a Belgian woman, Elke Vanbockrijck. Patrick Dewael, mayor of Tongeren, told Belgian radio that he had presided over her wedding in 2014 and sent his condolences. Ms Vanbockrijck (44), was reported to have been in the city on holiday with her husband and two sons, aged 11 and 14.

So far, the youngest victim of the attacks is thought to be a three-year-old girl, Spanish media reported. She died shortly after she was taken to hospital. A six-year-old girl of unknown nationality has also been taken to hospital with a cerebral haemorrhage, an official at Vall d’Hebron university hospital told the New York Times.

An Irish citizen and his five-year-old son are among the injured.

The boy suffered a broken leg and his father also sustained leg injuries and suspected internal injuries in Las Ramblas after a white Fiat van drove onto the pavement and into a crowd of people in the busy area on Thursday killing 13.

They are part of a family of four who were born in the Philippines but are naturalised Irish citizens and who were holidaying in Spain at the time of the attack. The children were born in Ireland.

The father and mother have been named as Norman and Pederlita Putot, and the son and daughter are Nathaniel and Pearl Putot.

So far, the British foreign office has received no confirmed reports of British citizens injured or killed, but Chris Pawley (30), a survivor of the Manchester bombing, was visiting Spain with his partner and was in the area when the attack occurred.He told the Manchester Evening News he could not believe he had been caught up in a second terrorism incident in under six months. He had just left the Ariana Grande concert in May when the bomb detonated.

Mr Pawley said of Thursday’s attack: “There was police everywhere and ambulances, the shops started putting the shutters down. We have just come back to the hotel, as we were caught up in the arena attack - can’t believe it.”

France has confirmed that 26 of its citizens were injured, with 11 in a serious condition. The Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia, quoting police, said three Germans were also among the dead.

Belgium’s foreign affairs minister, Didier Reynders, confirmed on Twitter that one of its citizens had been killed in the attack, and said the Belgian embassy was in touch with hospitals in the area regarding other possible victims.

The Hague said three Dutch nationals had been injured, and a Greek diplomat reported three nationals had been wounded: a woman and her two children. China said two people from Taiwan were being treated for severe injuries sustained in the Barcelona attack. It also confirmed that a citizen of Hong Kong had minor injuries, and the US state department said it knew of one American with minor injuries.

In Australia, foreign minister Julie Bishop said four Australians had been hurt: two women in a serious but stable condition, and two men who were “directly affected” and had retreated to their hotel to seek medical attention in the morning. One Australian is still missing, she added.

Throughout the long, chaotic night there were urgent appeals on social media for English, Italian and French translators to make their way to hospitals and clinics to assist staff attending the dozens of non-Spanish speaking victims.

Overnight, many countries set up emergency helplines for their citizens caught up in the violence, and sent out warnings for those trapped in the affected area to remain inside while counter-terrorism efforts were underway.

Spanish authorities are yet to publish the names of the dead and injured. Foreign embassies are still scrambling to establish who has been affected. Many tourists are not believed to have registered their travel plans and movements.

Guardian service