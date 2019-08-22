Backstop needed to protect stability in Ireland, says Macron

French president Emmanuel Macron told Boris Johnson that the withdrawal agreement and backstop are “not just technical constraints or legal quibbling” but are “genuine, indispensable guarantees” to preserve stability in Ireland and the integrity of the single market.

Speaking alongside the British prime minister who is in Paris for Brexit talks, the French president said the “two goals” the EU has with the backstop are maintaining the integrity of the EU single market and upholding the Belfast Agreement.

Mr Johnson has demanded the backstop — a contingency plan aimed at ensuring a soft border with Ireland in all circumstances — should be scrapped.

Mr Macron added: “The Irish backstop, as we call it, is a point that has been negotiated in the context of the geography of Ireland and the past political situation.

“So it is an important element that allows us first of all to guarantee the stability in Ireland and also the integrity of the single market. These are our two goals. When you talk about flexibility, well let me be very clear with you, these two goals have to be met.

“We therefore have to find a solution that guarantees the integrity of the single market. We have to be able to guarantee to companies, to citizens and consumers in Europe that comply with the rules of the European Union and whatever comes from a market that is not in the European Union is controlled.”

Mr Macron also told the British prime minister that it was for him to choose Britain’s destiny and that while a no-deal scenario was not the European Union’s wish, the bloc would be ready for it.

“My position has always been to respect the sovereign choice made by the British people to leave the European Union. I regret it. Had I been a British voter I would have made a different choice but I respect democracy and the wishes of people and I therefore believe we now have to implement this choice.”

But Mr Macron said his position was based on “protecting and strengthening the European project”.

He said the withdrawal agreement “does not belong to any member of the EU alone to negotiate or to renegotiate”.

Johnson responds

Mr Johnson said that “under no circumstances” would the United Kingdom set up checks on the border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Mr Johnson said his government would not be “instituting, imposing, checks or controls of any kind at that border.”

He said he understood the EU’s desire to preserve the integrity of its single market, but believed this was compatible with a Brexit deal that would also preserve the integrity of the United Kingdom.

Mr Johnson said while he wants a deal, the UK “must come out of the EU on October 31st — deal or no-deal”.

He added: “I want to make it absolutely clear to you Emmanuel — to the French people — that of course I want a deal. I think we can get a deal and a good deal. I was powerfully encouraged by our conversations last night in Berlin with our mutual friends. I know that with energy and creativity and application we can find a way forward for all our businesses and our citizens.

“But as you yourself have just pointed out, Emanuel, it is vital for trust in politics that if you have a referendum then you should act on the instructions of the voters and that is why we must come out of the EU October 31st — deal or no-deal. Then of course we can take our relationship forward. I agree with you wholeheartedly Emannuel that it is a quite extraordinary relationship.”

Mr Macron told Mr Johnson there was not enough time in the month ahead to negotiate a new withdrawal agreement. German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday challenged Britain to come up with alternatives to the Border backstop within 30 days – a challenge which Mr Johnson readily accepted.

“What Chancellor Merkel said yesterday, and which is in line with the substance of our talks, is that we need visibility in 30 days. Nobody is going to wait until October 31st without trying to find a good solution,” Mr Macron said.

The two leaders were speaking ahead of their formal talks at the Elysee Palace. –Reuters and PA