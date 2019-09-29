Austria election: Kurz set for victory, exit polls suggest

Conservative former chancellor Sebastian Kurz is leading a snap election in Austria, called after his coalition with the far-right Freedom Party collapsed in May, according to exit polls.

Public broadcaster ORF’s exit polls, released after voting ended, show Mr Kurz’s Austrian People’s Party is projected to get 37.2 per cent, a gain of 5.7 percentage points.

The Freedom Party is forecast to lose 10 points compared with 2017 and get 16 per cent, while the centre-left Social Democrats lose 4.9 points with 22 per cent.

The country has been run by a non-partisan interim administration appointed in June, after the publication of a video showing Freedom Party leader Heinz-Christian Strache appearing to offer favours to a purported Russian investor triggered the Kurz government’s collapse. – AP