At least two killed in shooting near synagogue in Germany

At least two people have been shot dead near a synagogue in the eastern German city of Halle.

Police are said to have one suspected gunman in custody while one or more, said to be in army fatigues and armed with machine guns, are still on the run.

In addition to the shooting, local media report that a grenade was detonated in Halle’s Jewish graveyard. An eyewitness told n-tv that someone had also fired shots into a kebab shop in the city.

The head of the the Jewish community in Halle, Max Privorotzki, told Spiegel magazine that gunmen in military gear had tried to force their way into a synagogue but were repelled by security personnel.

The incidents come on the highest Jewish feast day Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement.

Police were alerted shortly after noon local time and have mobilised all available forces in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt. They have told locals in Halle to remain indoors while their manhunt continues.

In addition to the incident in Halle, police have reported a second shooting in Landsberg, 15km outside Halle.

The Deutsche Bahn train company has blocked off the city train stations after reports the two suspected shooters were moving towards nearby Leipzig.

Other reports said the two were moving about in a private vehicle. Locals reported seeing police helicopters over the city.

Authorities in Halle have cancelled an open-air prayer service in Halle to mark the 30th anniversary of eastern Germany’s peaceful revolution.

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman, Steffen Seibert, lamented what he called “terrible news from Halle” but government officials said they had no information on the attack. Additional reporting: Guardian/AP