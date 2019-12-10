At least four killed in Czech Republic shooting
Two more reported seriously injured at hospital in city of Ostrava
Armed police officers near the scene of a shooting at a hospital in Ostrava, Czech Republic. Photograph: EPA/LUKAS KABON
At least four people have been killed in a shooting in a hospital in the eastern Czech Republic, police said.
Two others were seriously injured in the shooting at the University Hospital in the city of Ostrava, 350 kilometres (220 miles) east of Prague.
The gunman is at large, officials said. – PA