At least five dead in collision between helicopter and small plane in Majorca
Incident, in which one of the deceased is reported to be a minor, happened Sunday morning
Debris after a plane and a helicopter collided in fight over the village of Inca on Sunday. The two occupants of the helicopter and the three people on board of the airplane died in the accident. Photograph: EPA/Incendios F Baleares
At least five people have been killed in a collision between a helicopter and a small plane on the island of Mallorca, authorities in Spain have said.
The incident, in which one of the deceased is reported to be a minor, happened at 11.35am, according to the regional government of Spain’s Balearic islands, which include Mallorca.
Emergency services were at the scene, the authorities added.
Private Spanish news agency Europa Press cited unidentified local officials saying the aircraft had crashed into a farm field.
No further details were immediately available.–PA