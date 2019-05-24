At least eight people injured after explosion in Lyon in France

At least eight people were injured in a suspected bomb attack in central Lyon on Friday, French officials said.

The blast occurred around 5:30pm local time in a pedestrian street in the city in central France.

French president Emmanuel Macron, who was beginning a broadcast address as news of the explosion broke, described the incident as an “attack” with no fatalities.

BFM TV reported the number of injured as 10, including one child. Reuters

