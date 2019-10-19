At least 15 people die after Russian gold mine collapse

At least 15 people are dead after a dam at a Siberian gold mine collapsed and water flooded two workers’ dormitories.

Russia’s emergencies ministry also said 13 people were unaccounted for, according to reports.

The collapse during heavy rain occurred early on Saturday near the village of Shchetinkino, in the Krasnoyarsk region, about 2,100 miles east of Moscow.

Russia’s investigative committee has opened a criminal investigation on possible charges of violation of workplace safety regulations. –AP