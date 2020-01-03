Assailant shot dead by French police after knife attack near Paris
One victim dead and several others wounded in public park, according to France’s BFM TV
Police officers at the scene where a man was shot and killed by officers after stabbing passersby. Photograph: Getty
One victim has died and several others have been wounded on Friday after a knife attack in Villejuif city near Paris, a mayor in the area, Vincent Jeanbrun, told France’s BFM TV.
The attacker was shot dead by French police, according to BFM TV. The attack took place in a public park in Villejuif. – Reuters
