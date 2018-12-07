Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer succeeds Angela Merkel as CDU party leader

Germany’s ruling centre-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU) has backed Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer as its new leader, choosing evolution over revolution after its most passionate leadership race in half a century.

After a long day of emotion and suspense, a shell-shocked Ms Kramp-Karrenbauer took to the party conference stage in Hamburg.

Wiping away tears, she promised to unite the party and restore trust in mainstream politics as Angela Merkel stood down after 18 years as CDU leader.

“I accept the election result and thank all for their trust,” she said after a tight leadership race that she said “gave us all a boost”.

Ms Kramp-Karrenbauer was elected with 517 out of 999 delegate votes in a runoff, after failing to secure a majority in the first round.

Her rival Friedrich Merz, a conservative-liberal former Merkel rival, attracted 482 votes and urged all to offer their “full support for our new leader”.

“The last weeks were a perfect lesson in democracy,” he said.

In a tacit acknowledgment of the tight vote – with just 35 votes separating them – Ms Kramp-Karrenbauer promised to work closely with Mr Merz and Jens Spahn, the federal health minister and third-place candidate.

‘Courage for change’

In a passionate speech before the vote Ms Kramp-Karrenbauer challenged perceptions she was a continuity candidate or “mini” Merkel and promised “courage for change” to lead Germany out of its comfort zone.

“This Europe, this Germany, this world needs a strong CDU and that is what we are fighting for,” said Ms Kramp-Karrenbauer.

In a careful side-swipe at a chancellor criticised of tranquilising her party, Ms Kramp-Karrenbauer promised faster decision-making that heeded grassroots concerns.

“We need a strong party that debates and thinks,” she said. “We have 420,000 members, they know things, they want things. We just have to let them.”

The new CDU leader has promised to work closely with Dr Merkel until she stands down – by 2021 at the latest. Friday’s vote in Hamburg opens the door to the new CDU leader, known to all as AKK, as Germany’s next chancellor.

The 53-year-old said she was her own woman, with her own style, but knew the difficulties of combining work and family as a mother of three and political leader of 18 years.

“Leadership depends on inner strength, not volume,” she said, a dig at Mr Merz and acknowledgment her conciliatory style echoes Dr Merkel.

On her watch, she said, Germany would leave its comfort zone, and drive on European integration with a European security council and European army.

The new CDU leader faces a series of challenges: unite the party, drag support up from at 28 per cent, beat back a growing far-right challenge and salvage Berlin’s struggling grand coalition with the Social Democratic Party.

Merkel’s farewell

Earlier on Friday, after 6,815 days and a final, 10-minute standing ovation, a tearful Dr Merkel bowed out as leader.

Wearing her trademark awkward smile, Dr Merkel urged the party she has headed since April 2000 to “start a new chapter” and leave Hamburg “well-equipped, motivated and united”.

“I wasn’t born as a chancellor or party leader, truly . . . but I’m filled with a great feeling of thanks, it was a joy and an honour,” she said, her voice catching with emotion for a split second.

The outgoing leader delivered a humorous, thoughtful and self-critical speech. She acknowledged her own failings, in particular how staff and party colleagues were “driven demented” by her hesitation over decisions and her conflict aversion towards political rivals.

From climate change to globalised trade, her successor faced a long list of challenges. And, in a final riposte to her critics, she said she was “proud” of her controversial decision to keep German borders open three years ago to more than one million refugees and asylum seekers.

She mentioned Brexit in just seven words and delivered a double dig at US president Donald Trump. Two days after attending the funeral of George HW Bush, Dr Merkel thanked Bush for resisting triumphalism at the cold war’s end, and warned against abandoning the postwar multilateral order in favour of politics as “deals”.

As a farewell present the party gifted Dr Merkel a baton dedicated to “world politics’ most important conductor”.

Halfway through her ovation, a visibly relieved Dr Merkel urged delegates to sit down and get to work, saying: “We have a lot to do.”