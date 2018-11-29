Angela Merkel’s plane forced to land using satellite phone after malfunction

A plane carrying German chancellor Angela Merkel to the G20 summit in Argentina was forced to make an unscheduled landing after developing technical problems.

The German news agency dpa reported that the government Airbus, which was en route to Buenos Aires, turned around over the Netherlands about an hour into the flight.

Dpa said the aircraft landed in Cologne in western Germany.

The captain told passengers aboard the plane he decided to switch aircraft at the Cologne-Bonn airport after the “malfunction of several electronic systems”, but said there had been no security risk.

Dpa said a replacement German air force plane was being prepared to carry Ms Merkel and her entourage to the G20 meeting that starts on Friday.

The German Air Force said on Friday that there was no suspicion of criminal activity.

Earlier German daily Rheinische Post cited security sources as saying the government was checking whether the incident on Thursday had a “criminal background”, though the sources added that investigators would typically look “in all directions” after such an incident.

But a spokesman for the German Air Force said there was no suspicion of any crime, adding: “It’s a standard check of the radio equipment that failed.”

Der Spiegel magazine said the government plane’s entire communication system malfunctioned, constituting a serious emergency, with the crew forced to plan the landing using an on-board satellite phone. The air force spokesman also said the plane had not discharged jet fuel before landing in Cologne, contrary to earlier reports.

Mrs Merkel called the incident a “serious malfunction”. She and German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz were due to resume their travel to Buenos Aires early on Friday, but they will arrive after G20 leaders start their discussions. – PA, Reuters