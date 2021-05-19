Allow non-essential travel into EU for fully vaccinated, ambassadors recommend

European Union countries agreed on Wednesday to ease Covid-19 travel restrictions on non-EU visitors ahead of the summer tourist season, two EU sources said.

Ambassadors from the 27 EU countries recommended that rules should be changed to allow non-essential visits into the bloc by people who have had two doses of a coronavirus vaccine, a spokeswoman for the Portuguese presidency of the EU Council said.

The policy will need to be signed off by ministers of member states.

They also approved a European Commission proposal from May 3rd to loosen the criteria to determine “safe” countries. Travellers from locations on the European safe list are permitted to enter the bloc even if they are not vaccinated, but are generally required to show evidence of a recent negative test.

There are only eight countries on the list, including Australia, New Zealand, South Korea and Israel.

A separate decision on whether to add more countries, including the UK, to the list will be made on Friday.

Portugal and Greece are among the EU countries that have broken ranks by already welcoming UK tourists.

UK holidaymakers are currently prohibited from visiting several other EU countries,however. These include Spain which has banned inbound leisure visits from outside the EU and Schengen Area.

Leisure travel

Meanwhile, the UK government is facing calls for clarity over its position in relation to overseas leisure travel after ministers appeared to contradict themselves.

With a new traffic-light system brought in on Monday to allow some foreign holidays to resume again, prime minister Boris Johnson stressed countries on the amber list are “not somewhere where you should be going on holiday”.

Mr Johnson’s official spokesman, during a briefing with reporters on Tuesday, said holidays and leisure travel should still be restricted to the limited number of countries deemed safe by ministers, such as Portugal, which is the only major viable tourist destination on the quarantine-free green list.

But two cabinet ministers appeared to offer a different reading of the rules, with environment secretary George Eustice telling broadcasters people could go to amber-listed countries as long as they observed quarantine rules on their return.

Welsh secretary Simon Hart, speaking after Mr Johnson’s comments on the matter, told Times Radio the public should ask themselves whether a trip to a country on the amber list is “essential”, before conceding that “some people might think a holiday is essential”.

Mr Johnson could face pressure to clarify the situation when he takes prime minister’s questions on Wednesday.

George Morgan-Grenville, founder and chief executive of travel company Red Savannah, said the industry is “facing a disaster” and cannot understand why it “has to bear the brunt of so much confused and mixed messaging from ministers”.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “There are 10,000 lorries every day coming into this country through British ports, and those drivers are only required to take a lateral flow test.

“So the idea that people not going on holiday is going to shut out every virus is nonsensical.”

The criticism came amid reports thousands of people had headed for destinations such as France, Greece, Spain and the United States – none of which are on the green list – with more than 150 flights reported to have departed on Monday when travel rules were relaxed in Britain.

Non-essential travel from Northern Ireland to the Common Travel Area – which consists of the Republic, the UK, Channel Islands and Isle of Man – will be allowed from May 24th.– PA, Reuters