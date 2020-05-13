Airlines must refund passengers for cancelled flights, EU says

Airlines must give passengers refunds for cancelled flights and cannot force them to accept vouchers instead, the European Commission has said.

The European Union’s executive body had been under pressure to ease passenger rights regulations to allow airlines to withhold cash refunds from passengers by a group of member states concerned about a collapse of the aviation industry due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But the push has failed, and the commission is to write a letter to all member states to remind them of their responsibilities to enforce passenger rights and sanction airlines that violate them, an EU official said.

“The law is clear. Passengers should be able to choose between a cash refund or other funds of reimbursement such as a voucher. It cannot be imposed,” the official said.

“We are addressing a letter to all member states to ensure that the passenger rights regulations are applied, and that practices in violation of such rules are detected timely and also effectively sanctioned.”

France and the Netherlands spearheaded a push to persuade the commission to water down the regulations requiring cash refunds as a series of airlines including Air France-KLM were forced to seek government support to avoid collapse.

A number of airlines including Ryanair and KLM had left passengers awaiting payments as the row played out, as airlines slash jobs and struggle with a backlog of millions of refund requests as the pandemic wipes out demand for flights and grounds the majority of fleets.

But the commission insists the rules cannot be changed, and suggests that if airlines want fewer passengers to seek cash refunds they should make vouchers more attractive, for example by giving them a long expiry date.

“Yes, there have been a number of member states that have also spoken for changing the regulation ... but there have also been a number of member states that have been expressing very clearly the doubts,” the EU official said.

“The commission has taken very clearly the opinion that it is not going to weaken the existing passenger rights that are extremely fundamental.”