Airbus faces trial over crash which killed 228, including three Irish women

Airbus is to stand trial over 2009 Paris-Rio de Janeiro Air France crash, which killed 228 people including three Irish women, a judicial source from the French prosecutor’s department has said.

Air France flight AF447 from Rio de Janeiro to Paris crashed on June 1st 2009.

Everyone on board was killed, including Jane Deasy from Rathgar, Co Dublin; Aisling Butler from Roscrea, Co Tipperary; and Eithne Walls from Ballygowan, Co Down.

All three graduated from medical school at Trinity College Dublin in 2007. They were returning from a holiday in Brazil when the plane crashed.

An Air France representative said the carrier had no immediate comment. Airbus, the manufacturer of the aircraft involved, could not immediately be reached for comment.

French investigators found the crew mishandled loss of speed readings from sensors blocked with ice from a storm, and caused the aircraft to stall by holding its nose too high. The court, ruling on a request from French prosecutors, overturned a previous ruling that there should not be a trial.

‘Passion for life’

Speaking after the crash, Eithne Walls’s family described her as having “ a passion for life that permeated, enlivened and enriched those around her.”

Aisling Butler’s family remembered her as “ full of fun, caring and kind, a devoted daughter and sister.”

At her funeral, Jane Deasy’s sister Caragh said, “Jane was an exceptionally special, loving and unique person to all of us.”

Jane Deasy’s body was indentified one month after the plane went down, but the bodies of Eithne Walls and Aisling Butler were not recovered .

In 2011, the Walls family issued a statement saying they had given up hope of Eithne’s body being recovered.

“It has always been our most fervent wish that Eithne would be brought home to us and we are intensely saddened that she has not been found. The last glimmer of hope for her return to us has now been extinguished and we must now take time to reconcile ourselves to this further devastating news.

“We take some comfort from knowing that Eithne is not alone and is resting with her close friend, classmate and colleague Aisling.”