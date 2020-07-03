Édouard Philippe resigns as prime minister of France

Édouard Philippe, the prime minister of France, has tendered his government’s resignation after seeing the country through the coronavirus pandemic.

The Elysee Palace announced Philippe, an increasingly popular figure during the crisis, had submitted the government’s resignation but would remain as head of an interim government until the president, Emmanuel Macron, carried out a reshuffle and named his successor.

In French government reshuffles, the prime minister tenders their resignation before new cabinet appointments, but can still be reappointed to the position.

The Elysee statement said: “Mr Édouard Philippe has today handed his resignation from the government to the president of the republic who has accepted it. He will remain, with other members of the government, to deal with current matters until the nomination of a new government.”

During the Covid-19 crisis it fell to Philippe to deliver details, while Macron painted the bigger picture. During news conferences, Philippe appeared calm, reassuring and serious as he outlined lockdown rules and other unpopular regulations deemed necessary during the health emergency.

His popularity has grown as Macron’s has slipped, with the latest polls suggesting Philippe had the confidence of up to half of French voters, with the president trailing at between 33 per cent and 39 per cent.

Philippe (49) was appointed in 2017 after Macron’s presidential election victory. At the time he was a member of the centre-right Les Republicains party. He left LR but never joined the governing centrist La Republique En Marche.

The announcement came days after Philippe was re-elected mayor of Le Havre with a large majority. There have been persistent reports since the end of France’s strict two-month lockdown in May that Macron would reshuffle his government in an attempt to reboot his presidency, and speculation that Philippe may be replaced as prime minister. – Guardian