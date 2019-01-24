EU calls for Venezuela elections as Russia, China back Maduro

The EU called for elections in Venezuela as Russia, China and Turkey condemned the decision by the US and several Latin American nations to recognise opposition leader Juan Guaidó as interim president.

Saying the Venezuelan people’s calls for democracy “cannot be ignored”, the EU backed the national assembly headed by Mr Guaidó as the “elected institution whose powers need to be restored and respected”.

But Brussels held back from explicitly backing Mr Guaidó as Venezuela’s leader in place of Nicolás Maduro, reflecting many European countries’ reluctance to align themselves fully with what they see as hawkish action by President Donald Trump’s administration.

“On 23 January, the people of Venezuela have massively called for democracy and the possibility to freely determine their own destiny,” said Federica Mogherini, EU foreign policy chief, on behalf of the bloc’s 28 member states. “The EU strongly calls for the start of an immediate political process leading to free and credible elections, in conformity with the constitutional order.”

Donald Tusk, European Council president, struck a similar note with a tweeted call for “all of Europe [to] unite in support of democratic forces in #Venezuela”.

He added: “Unlike Maduro, the parliamentary assembly, including Juan Guaidó have a democratic mandate from Venezuelan citizens.”

Emmanuel Macron, French president, wrote in a Twitter post: “After Nicolás Maduro’s illegitimate election in May 2018, Europe supports the restoration of democracy. Acclaim the bravery of hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans who march for their freedom.”

Russian criticism

The European criticism of Mr Maduro’s regime in Caracas – which is a target of EU sanctions – came as Russia attacked the move by the US, Canada, Brazil, Colombia and other Latin American countries to oust him.

Moscow is one of the biggest supporters of the Maduro government through financial aid, defence ties and investments in the country’s oil and gas sector.

“Signals coming from certain capitals indicating the possibility of external military interference look particularly disquieting. We warn against such reckless actions, which threaten catastrophic consequences,” Russia’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

“We view the presumptuous actions of Washington as another demonstration of its total disregard for the norms and principles of international law and an attempt to play the self-assumed role of arbiter of the fate of other peoples. There is an obvious wish to apply in Venezuela the time-tested scenarios of toppling unwelcome governments,” it said.

Hua Chunying, a Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman, said in comments reported by the AP news agency that Beijing “opposes external intervention in Venezuela. We hope that the international community will jointly create favourable conditions for this.”

She added: “We hope that Venezuela and the US can respect and treat each other on an equal footing, and deal with their relations based on non-interference in each other’s internal affairs.”

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged Mr Maduro to resist the pressure to topple him. Ibrahim Kalin, Mr Erdogan’s spokesman, said he had called his Venezuelan counterpart and told him: “Brother Maduro, stand up tall. We are at your side.” Writing on Twitter, Mr Kalin added: “Turkey, under the leadership of our president, will continue to maintain a principled stance against all coup attempts.”

Re-election

Mr Maduro began a second term as president two weeks ago after being re-elected last year in a vote that was widely regarded as fraudulent.

Mr Guaidó, the president of Venezuela’s national assembly and the country’s opposition leader, on Wednesday declared himself interim president as his supporters held mass rallies across the country.

Developments in Venezuela are particularly awkward for Spain’s socialist-led government. Podemos, the far-left party that supports the minority administration, has been a strong supporter of Venezuela’s socialist revolution. Pablo Iglesias, leader of Podemos, described Mr Guaidó’s attempt to take power as a “coup d’état”.

But prime minister Pedro Sánchez is under pressure from opposition party leaders and fellow socialists, including former premier Felipe González, to recognise Mr Guaidó as Venezuela’s leader. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2019