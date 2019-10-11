Ethiopian prime minister Abiy Ahmed wins Nobel Peace Prize

Prize given for his peacemaking efforts with Eritrea

Ethiopian prime minister Abiy Ahmed. Photograph: Tiksa Negeri/Reuters

Ethiopian prime minister Abiy Ahmed. Photograph: Tiksa Negeri/Reuters

 

Ethiopian prime minister Abiy Ahmed won the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for his peacemaking efforts with Eritrea.

Ethiopia and Eritrea, longtime foes who fought a border war from 1998 to 2000, restored relations in July 2018 after years of hostility.

The prize, worth nine million Swedish crowns (approximately €825,000) will be presented in Oslo on December 10th. - Reuters