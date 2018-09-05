Emirates plane quarantined in New York leaves 10 passengers hospitalised

At least 19 people aboard an Emirates flight from Dubai to New York were confirmed ill when the aircraft landed on Wednesday at John F. Kennedy International Airport, authorities said.

Ten of the 19 people on Emirates airline Flight 203, which landed with at least 521 passengers, were taken to hospitals, while the other nine declined treatment, said Raul Contreras, a spokesman for the New York City mayor’s office. “Everyone else was clear,” he said in an interview. All passengers aboard the plane were allowed to leave by Wednesday afternoon, according to an Emirates spokeswoman, who said three passengers and seven crew members were being treated at a hospital.

“Nine passengers underwent additional medical screening at the site near the aircraft and were released afterwards,” said the spokeswoman for Dubai-based Emirates.

So I just landed from Dubai and now there is like tons of ambulances and fire trucks and police all over the place pic.twitter.com/i9QLh6WyJW — Vanilla Ice (@vanillaice) September 5, 2018

“The rest of the passengers were allowed to leave and clear customs.”

Photo released with permission via Twitter user @LarryCoben shows the cabin crew deplaning from Emirates flight. Photograph: EPA/@LarryCoben via Twitter

Among the passengers was American rapper Vanilla Ice who tweeted “So I just landed from Dubai and now there is like tons of ambulances and fire trucks and police all over the place.”

About 100 people complained of feeling ill on the flight from the Middle East, with symptoms including cough and fever, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a statement.

The plane, a double-deck Airbus 380, was taken to a location away from the terminal so emergency officials could evaluate the situation, Port Authority of New York and New Jersey officials said in a statement. The A380 is the world’s largest passenger aircraft.

The White House was monitoring the situation, spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said, and US president Donald Trump was being updated as new information became available.