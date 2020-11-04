Democratic hopes of winning Senate fade after Republican victories

The Democratic party’s hopes of regaining control of the US Senate faded after two Republican senators, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Joni Ernst of Iowa, won their re-election battles.

Democrats ousted incumbents in Arizona and Colorado but a Republican candidate won back a seat in Alabama, giving Joe Biden’s party a net gain of one seat with several key races still undecided.

Republicans currently control 53 seats in the 100-member Senate. Democrats had set their sights on flipping several of the most closely fought seats, including Iowa and South Carolina, making their defeats there a significant blow.

Joe Biden’s party won its targets in Colorado, where former governor John Hickenlooper defeated Republican incumbent Cory Gardner, and Arizona, where astronaut Mark Kelly beat incumbent Martha McSally.

Results in the battleground states of North Carolina, Georgia and Maine were yet to be called early on Wednesday morning.

Democrats need a net gain of three seats to take the Senate if Joe Biden is elected president and a gain of four if Mr Trump is re-elected because the US vice-president can cast a tiebreaking vote in the chamber.

US Election Results FULL DATA HERE

Graham success

In South Carolina, Mr Graham, a one-time Trump critic who became a staunch ally of the US president, defeated Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison in the most expensive Senate race in US history.

Mr Harrison, a 44-year-old former state party chairman, raised a record $109 million in his bid to oust Mr Graham (65)m, who called Donald Trump a “xenophobic, religious bigot” in the run-up to the 2016 election before later changing his tune.

Ms Ernst in Iowa saw off a challenge from Democrat Theresa Greenfield. In Alabama, incumbent Democrat Doug Jones lost his race against Republican challenger Tommy Tuberville, a former college football coach.

Republican Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell handily won re-election in Kentucky, defeating his Democratic challenger Amy McGrath, a former Marine fighter pilot. The McGrath campaign raised a sizeable $88 million, according to the Center for Responsive Politics, compared to the $55 million brought in by Mr McConnell’s campaign.

Many states may take days or even weeks to finalise their vote counts from Tuesday and at least one Senate race will not be decided until January.

In Georgia, a special election to determine whether Republican Kelly Loeffler will keep the seat she was appointed to fill last December, will advance to a run-off to be held on January 5th.

Ms Loeffler, a former Intercontinental Exchange executive, will face off against Democrat Raphael Warnock, pastor of Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church, in the run-off.

Mr Warnock and Ms Loeffler finished first and second, respectively, in a “jungle primary” on Tuesday that had 20 candidates on the ballot.

Georgia is the only state in the US where both Senate seats are up for grabs this cycle. Results are still being counted in the other race, where Jon Ossoff, a 33-year-old Democrat, is challenging 70-year-old Republican incumbent David Perdue. If neither man garners more than half of the votes – a Libertarian party candidate is also in the running – that contest will also head to a run-off on January 5.

Democrats are expected to retain their control of the 435-seat House of Representatives. – The Financial Times Limited 2020