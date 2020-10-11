Covid-19: US cases hit two-month high as Brazil’s death toll passes 150,000

New cases of Covid-19 in the United States hit a two-month high on Friday with more than 58,000 infections reported as Brazil surpasses 150,000 coronavirus deaths.

Brazil registered 559 additional coronavirus deaths over the last 24 hours and 26,749 new cases, the nation’s Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The South American country has now registered 5,082,637 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 150,198 total deaths.

US

In the US, hospitalisations in the Midwest at record levels for a fifth day in a row, according to a Reuters analysis.

Ten of the 50 states reported record one-day rises in cases on Friday, including the Midwestern states of Indiana, Minnesota, Missouri and Ohio. Wisconsin and Illinois recorded over 3,000 new cases for a second day in a row – a two-day trend not seen even during the height of the previous outbreak in the spring, according to Reuters data.

The Western states of Montana, New Mexico and Wyoming also reported their biggest one-day jumps in cases, as did Oklahoma and West Virginia.

Nineteen states have seen record increases in new cases so far in October. Amid the resurgence in cases across the nation, president Donald Trump, who recently contracted Covid-19, addressed his supporters from the balcony of the White House on Saturday, a prelude to restarting his re-election campaign.

He is scheduled to travel on Monday to Florida. He declared that the pandemic, which has killed more than 213,000 Americans, was “disappearing”.

Mr Trump and his administration have faced criticism for their handling of the pandemic that has claimed over 213,000 lives in the country, as well as for a lax approach to mask-wearing and social distancing in the White House.

While deaths nationally continue to trend downward, the United States is losing on average 700 lives a day. Three states reported a record one-day increase in fatalities on Friday: Arkansas, Missouri and Montana. Health experts caution that deaths are a lagging indicator and usually rise weeks after cases climb.

The number of people who succumb to Covid-19 is expected to accelerate this winter.

The country’s daily death rate is projected to more than triple by mid-January to 2,250, with an overall 395,000 fatalities by February 1st, 2021, according to a new update of the University of Washington’s widely-cited model.

But if Americans increase their wearing of masks to the level seen in Singapore, the February 1st death toll would drop to 316,000, saving 79,000 lives, according to the University’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, whose model has been cited by the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

Currently, there is no federal mandate to wear a mask, and 17 states do not require them, according to a Reuters analysis.

India

India’s coronavirus case tally topped 7 million after it reported 74,383 new infections in the last 24 hours, data from the health ministry showed on Sunday, even as the spread moderated in western states such as Maharashtra.

Deaths from Covid-19 rose by 918 in the last 24 hours to 108,334, the ministry said.

India added a million cases in just 13 days, according to a Reuters tally of government data, and it has the second-highest number of infections, behind the United States which is approaching the 8 million mark.– Reuters