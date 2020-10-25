Covid-19: Spain prepares for new state of emergency to curb rapidly rising cases

Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez has called a cabinet meeting to prepare a new state of emergency to stem surging coronavirus infections.

The move could impose curfews and other restrictions across the country.

Mr Sanchez’s government said on Saturday night that a majority of Spain’s regional leaders have agreed to a new state of emergency and the cabinet meeting was to study its terms.

The state of emergency gives the national government extraordinary powers, including the ability to temporarily restrict basic freedoms guaranteed in Spain’s constitution such as the right to free movement.

Spain’s government has already declared two state of emergencies during the pandemic. The first was declared in March to apply a strict home confinement across the nation, close stores and recruit private industry for the national public health fight. It was lifted in June after reigning in the contagion rate and saving hospitals from collapse.

The second went into effect for two weeks in Madrid to force the capital’s reluctant regional leaders to impose travel limits on residents to slow down an outbreak in which new infections were growing exponentially. It lasted until Saturday.

Spanish health minister Salvador Illa has said his agency and regional health officials are studying how to apply nightly curfews, perhaps like the 9pm ones already in place in France’s major cities.

The state of emergency would make it easier for authorities to take swift action, avoiding having to get many of the restrictions approved by a judge. Some judges have rejected efforts to limit movement in certain regions, causing confusion among the public.

Government officials on all levels are reticent to impose another complete home lockdown and industry shutdown, given the weakened state of Spain’s economy, which has plunged into a recession and seen its unemployment levels rocket in recent months.

Spain this week became the first European country to surpass one million officially recorded Covid-19 cases. But Mr Sanchez admitted on Friday in a nationally televised address that the true figure could be more than three million, due to gaps in testing and other factors.

Spain on Friday reported almost 20,000 new daily cases and 231 more deaths, taking the country’s death toll in the pandemic to 34,752.

Italy on Sunday ordered bars and restaurants to close by 6pm and shut public gyms, cinemas and swimming pools to try to halt a rapid resurgence in the coronavirus that has pushed daily infection rates to new records.

The measures, which take effect on Monday and were agreed between prime minister Giuseppe Conte’s government in Rome and regional authorities, arrived after two nights of protests in Naples and Rome against curfews introduced in a number of regions last week.

Aware of the huge cost of shutting down the economy, the Rome government has said it does not want to repeat the blanket lockdown ordered in the first phase of the crisis. But it has been forced to ratchet up restrictions steadily as the pandemic has raced ahead after slowing down in the summer.

The decree encourages people not to go out and to limit contacts at home with anyone outside their immediate family, but does not impose a mandatory nationwide curfew or lockdown and allows shops and most businesses to remain open.

However, service in bars and restaurants will be subject to a series of controls to limit contagion, and cinemas, theatres, gaming halls and disotheques will be closed.

The decree also directs that up to three quarters of high school teaching should be done online to limit the number of pupils in school buildings.

Italy, once the country hardest hit by the pandemic in the industrialised world, has been overtaken by others in Europe including Spain, France and Britain, but case rates have been rebounding rapidly and health services have come under increasing pressure.

On Saturday, authorities reported a new record daily total of 19,644 infections, as well as 151 deaths from the respiratory disease.

The protests in Naples and Rome, while limited in scale, underlined the tense political climate facing Mr Conte’s coalition government between the anti-establishment 5 Star Movement and the centre-left Democratic Party.

Mr Conte was generally praised for his handling of the initial phase of the crisis but has come under increasing fire for failing to strengthen preparations including testing and contact tracing over the summer. – AP/Reuters