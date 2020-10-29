Covid-19: India’s cases pass 8m as Marshall Islands reports first infection

More than 44.4 million cases of coronavirus have been recorded worldwide with more than 1.17 million deaths, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

The following is a summary of the latest developments on the virus around the world:

India

India’s confirmed coronavirus caseload has surpassed eight million as concerns grew over a major Hindu festival season and winter setting in.

The country’s trajectory is moving toward the United States which has over 8.8 million cases, the highest in the world.

India’s health ministry reported another 49,881 infections and 517 fatalities in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 120,527.

Life in India is edging back to pre-virus levels with shops, businesses, trains and cinemas reopening and the country’s third-largest state of Bihar with a population of about 122 million people holding elections.

But health experts warn that mask and distancing fatigue is setting in and can lead to a fresh wave of infections.

India saw a steep rise in cases in July and added more than two million in August and another three million in September.

But it is seeing a slower pace of coronavirus spread since mid-September, when daily infections touched a record of 97,894 with the highest number of deaths at 1,275.

Dr Jacob John, a retired virologist, said that in most parts of India the infection curve was never flattened and the number of people who are now susceptible to the virus had decreased.

He warned that the ongoing festival season was likely to increase the speed of the viral spread, resulting in localised outbreaks where people gathered without masks and did not adhere to social distancing.

Europe

Countries around Europe have enforced restrictive measures as a surge of Covid-19 cases led to widespread disruption around the continent, amid warnings that inaction could lead to “millions” of deaths.

Germany’s daily coronavirus cases increased by more than 20,000 for the first time since the start of the outbreak, a day after the country agreed a month-long partial shutdown from Monday to slow the spread of Covid-19 infections for a month. Europe’s biggest economy registered 23,553 new infections in the 24 hours through Thursday morning, bringing the total to 486,972, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The number of fatalities rose by 160, the most since early May, to 10,281.

French president Emmanuel Macron instituted a second national lockdown for at least the whole of November.

“The virus is circulating in France at a speed that even the most pessimistic had not anticipated,” Mr Macron said in a televised address. France has recorded 254,000 new cases of Covid-19 in the week leading up to this Monday.

In the Netherlands, a “partial lockdown” was extended into December as cases rose past 10,000 a day on Wednesday.

At a joint press conference with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, renowned virologist and Covid-19 adviser Peter Piot warned that millions of people would die if the virus was allowed to roam freely in society.

“If allowed to spread freely, “the toll in deaths will be enormous”, Dr Piot said. “Millions of people will die. And I think in the 21st century, I don’t think that’s something we can ethically accept.”

The Czech Republic reported 12,977 new coronavirus cases for Oct. 28, health ministry data showed on Thursday. Total cases rose to 297,013 while deaths climbed by 128 to 2,675. The country has been struggling with one of Europe’s fastest growing infection rates.

Up to 10 per cent of England’s population could be tested for coronavirus every week after government officials asked local health chiefs to deploy 30-minute saliva kits in an acceleration of Boris Johnson’s controversial “Operation Moonshot” mass screening plan. In a letter seen by the Guardian, NHS test and trace claims it is embarking on an “important new front in our fight against coronavirus” and asks all directors of public health to sign up to receive rapid-result test kits for up to a tenth of their populations every week, to contain outbreaks and preserve freedoms. If delivered, it could result in a huge increase in national testing - up to 5m tests weekly from the current rate of about 300,000 so-called PCR tests a day, carried out by swabbing the nose and throat. But local health leaders raised serious concerns over the logistical challenge and cost of rolling out the tests and tracing the contacts of those who test positive. It came as UK coronavirus deaths surpassed 300 for the second day in a row, with 24,701 more cases and more than 9,500 people in hospital.

US

The United States’ top infectious-disease doctor pleaded with Americans to set politics aside and wear face masks to stop the rise in Covid-19 cases. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and colleagues outlined how face coverings can help prevent Covid-19. In a commentary Wednesday in the Journal of the American Medical Association, Fauci said overcoming politically driven biases around mask use is critical for avoiding economically crippling shutdowns, but stopped short of calling for a mask mandate. He also said vaccines against Covid-19 won’t be available in the US until January at the earliest.

Marshall Islands

The Marshall Islands has reported its first cases of the coronavirus after two people who flew from Hawaii to a US military base tested positive.

The small Pacific nation had been among the last places in the world to have no reported cases of the virus.

The Office of the Chief Secretary said in a statement that a 35-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man had tested positive this week after flying directly from Honolulu to the base on Kwajalein Atoll.

The office said the two cases were not connected, that both people remained in quarantine, and that there was no chance of community transmission.

Taiwan

Taiwan on Thursday marked 200 days since its last locally transmitted case April 12th. Overall, the island of 23 million people has had 550 confirmed cases, with only seven deaths. Experts say closing borders early and tightly regulating travel have gone a long way toward fighting the virus. Other factors include rigorous contact tracing, technology-enforced quarantine and universal mask wearing.

South Korea

Several clubs in popular Seoul nightlife districts have banded together to close on Halloween weekend in a bid to halt the spread of coronavirus. They’ve also launched a poster campaign to remind people to avoid large crowds, showing a ghost with the words, “If you try to enjoy Halloween, you could become a real ghost.” Seoul’s government has pushed to close clubs, which typically draw large crowds over Halloween, with partygoers spilling out into the street. That comes as South Korea reported 125 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the largest gain in six days.–PA, Guardian, Bloomberg

*An earlier version stated India's cases passed 80 million. This has been corrected.