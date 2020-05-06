Coronavirus: Worldwide death toll passes 258,000

More than 3.68 million people have been reported to be infected by coronavirus globally and more than 258,000 have died, according to researchers at Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Countries including China and South Korea have marked major milestones in taming Covid-19, even as the UK became the epicentre of Covid-19 in Europe and infections rose sharply again in Russia.

South Korea reported only three new cases of the virus, its lowest total since February 18th, and schools will be reopened in phased steps, starting with high school seniors on May 13th, but the highlight on Tuesday was the resumption of the baseball season.

In China, it has been three weeks since any new deaths have been reported in the country where the pandemic began late last year. Just one new infection was confirmed, and fewer than 400 patients are still being treated for Covid-19, health officials said.

Other places in the Asia-Pacific region have also suppressed outbreaks, including Hong Kong, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Australia and New Zealand, which has had no new cases for two days. But experts say India, a nation of 1.3 billion people, has yet to see the peak of its outbreak.

Britain now has Europe’s highest official coronavirus death toll after the latest round of daily figures on Tuesday showed it overtaking Italy.

In Russia, the number of infections rose sharply again, with Moscow reporting more than 10,000 new cases for three days in a row.

At the same time, many European countries that have relaxed strict lockdowns after new infections tapered off were watching their virus numbers warily.

In the US, moves to reopen some states came even as daily new infections continue to exceed 20,000 and daily deaths were over 1,000, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University.

On Tuesday, New York state reported more than 1,700 previously undisclosed deaths at nursing homes and adult care facilities.

Here are the latest updates on the pandemic from around the world:

GERMANY

Germany’s federal government and 16 states have agreed all shops and some sports can restart under certain conditions, schools will gradually open for all pupils and states will each decide on reopening restaurants, hotels and gyms, a document showed.

Germany went into lockdown in March to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. Its reproduction rate has been drifting down for several days, leading to pressure from regional governments and business groups for restrictions to be relaxed.

The draft seen by Reuters, dated late on May 5th, was prepared by federal chancellery chief Helge Braun and the heads of regional chancelleries for a telephone conference Chancellor Angela Merkel is to hold with state premiers later on Wednesday.

Bayern Munich players train on Wednesday - the German Bundesliga, suspended since March 13th - could return to action in May. Photograph: Lukas Barth-Tuttas/EPA

Based on infection levels, states will decide on their own about a gradual opening of universities, bars, trade fairs, cosmetic studios, brothels, theatres, cinemas and discos all under certain hygiene and distancing concepts, said the draft.

States will also decide on limiting contact between people.

On Tuesday the southern German state of Bavaria announced it would partially reopen for tourism later this month, with superstores, beer gardens, restaurants and hotels resuming operations, albeit with restrictions.

The draft document agreed between central government and the states said amateur open-air sports could restart, as could professional football in the first and second division under certain conditions, but it was unclear from the draft when exactly the Bundesliga would restart.

Some German states want the Bundesliga to kick off again on May 15th and two people familiar with the preparations have told Reuters it is probably set to be given the green light to restart then.

Germany has been more successful than other large European countries in slowing the virus’ spread. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases has increased by 947 to 164,807, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday. The reported death toll rose by 165 to 6,996.

SPAIN

The number of daily fatalities from the coronavirus in Spain picked up on Wednesday as health authorities registered 244 deaths, up from below 200 on each of the three previous days.

The health ministry said the overall coronavirus death toll rose to 25,817 on Wednesday from 25,613 the day before. The number of diagnosed coronavirus cases rose to 220,325 from 219,329 on Tuesday, the ministry said.

The number of international visitors to Spain plunged 64.3 per cent in March from the same month a year ago as hotels and apartments emptied of guests due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Spain, which had recorded seven consecutive years of record tourist arrivals and ranks as the world’s second most popular holiday destination, received just 2 million visitors in March, the National Statistics Office said on Wednesday.

In turn, tourist spending also collapsed 64 per cent year-on-year to €2.2 billion in March, the data showed.

Tourism is one of the most important pillars of Spain’s economy, contributing around 12 per cent of economic output and millions of jobs.

After Spain declared a state of emergency on March 14th in response to the outbreak, hotels and other tourist accommodation were shut down and borders closed as the government banned non-essential travel. Airlines also cancelled flights.

Spain’s economy shrunk by 5.2 per cent, its biggest amount on record, in the first three months of 2020 and official forecasts say it could shrink as much as 9.2 per cent this year.

Holiday islands like the Balaeric Islands are desperate to reopen, even if in a reduced capacity, and hotels are lobbying government for solutions like allowing limited travel between Germany and Mallorca.

Paramedics test Formentera ferry’s passengers before they board the boat in Ibiza on Monday. Photograph: Sergio G Canizares/EPA

UK

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he will lay out the next steps in his UK government’s response to the coronavirus outbreak on Sunday, and some changes to the nationwide lockdown are likely to take effect the following day.

As part of its plans to exit the lockdown, the government has already said it will roll out a mass program of tracking and tracing coronavirus cases. Johnson promised testing capacity would reach 200,000 a day by the end of the month.

The prime minister told the House of Commons any changes will be made based on the latest scientific data, which will come through over the coming days. In his first appearance at Prime Minister’s Questions since falling sick with Covid-19 in March, he defended his government’s performance and said the time to review decisions will come later.

Ministers are trying to find a route out of the lockdown without triggering a second spike of infections that could overwhelm healthcare systems. Though officials say the UK is past the peak of infections, the government has faced criticism after the country’s death toll rose to the highest in Europe on Tuesday.

AFRICA

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Africa has shot up 42 per cent, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said. The number of cases is expected to surpass 50,000 on Wednesday, and the number of deaths could top 2,000. All but one of Africa’s 54 countries, Lesotho, have reported virus cases.

The World Health Organisation has warned that Africa could become the next epicentre of the pandemic. Severe shortages of testing kits mean the number of actual cases across the continent is unknown.

In Somalia, aid groups are warning that the number of virus cases is far higher than the 835 reported. The country has one of the world’s weakest health systems.

Twelve African nations now have more than 1,000 confirmed cases.

NETHERLANDS

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Netherlands rose by 232 to 41,319 on Wednesday, with 36 new deaths, health authorities said.

The country’s death toll stands at 5,204, the National Institute for Health (RIVM) said in its daily update. The RIVM cautioned that it only reports confirmed cases, and actual numbers are higher.

INDIA

There has been a total of 3,900 infection cases and 195 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking India’s total to more than 46,000 cases and 1,500 dead.

The Health ministry said the spike was due to late reporting of information by several state governments.

A vegetable and fruit market in Chennai has been linked to more than 300 cases. In Tripura, a state in India’s north-east, which shares a border with Bangladesh, a total of 27 new cases were reported, of which 13 were linked to the Border Security Force.

Meanwhile, authorities in the capital are imposing a special tax of 70 per cent on liquor purchases to dissuade huge gatherings a day after thirsty drinkers formed long queues at stores across the country. The new tax on retail liquor purchases in New Delhi is called the “special corona fee”.

On Monday, after some lockdown restrictions were eased, thousands turned up at liquor stores without following social distancing guidelines. This led the authorities to shut many of the shops. In some places, officers had to resort to baton charges to disperse crowds.

Indian police officers try to enforce social distancing as people queue for a liquor shop in New Delhi. Photograph: EPA/STR

CZECH REPUBLIC

A comprehensive study to determine undetected infections in the population has revealed a low number of Covid-19 cases.

Health minister Adam Vojtech said 26,549 people were tested across the country, including the capital, with 107 previously undetected positive tests.

The study was conducted in different parts of the Czech Republic where the epidemic was at different stages on people aged 18-89. In the capital of Prague and the second largest city of Brno, children also were included.

The samples included volunteers as well as selected groups such as those suffering from chronic diseases.

AUSTRALIA

The country recorded 26 new coronavirus cases overnight mainly due to clusters at a Sydney nursing home and a Melbourne abattoir.

Deputy chief medical officer Paul Kelly said the daily increase was larger than usual for recent weeks, but he is confident health authorities are quickly getting on top of the clusters at Newmarch House in Sydney and Cedar Meats in Melbourne.

The death toll at the nursing home has reached 16. There have been 49 infections linked to the abattoir, but no fatalities.

The Australian government plans to announce on Friday a relaxation of lockdown rules to get more people back to work.

NEW ZEALAND

The leaders of Australia and New Zealand say they are committed to resuming travel between the two countries as soon as they can do so safely.

The announcement came after New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern took the unusual step of joining Australian counterpart Scott Morrison and his National Cabinet for a discussion by video link.

Mr Morrison said he had been talking to Ms Ardern for several weeks about creating a safe travel zone between the countries. Both countries have had success in suppressing their outbreaks.

New Zealand reported no new cases on Tuesday for the second consecutive day, while Australia reported 25 new cases.

CHINA

Disneyland in Shanghai will reopen on May 11th under “enhanced health and safety measures”, the company said.

Only limited attendance will be allowed initially, and visitors will need to book tickets and make reservations in advance. Social distancing will be maintained in lines for amenities, in restaurants, on rides and other facilities, and sanitisation and disinfection will be boosted, the company said in a news release.

With warmer weather and new virus cases and deaths falling to near-zero, China has been steadily reopening parks, museums and tourist sites such as the Great Wall of China and the Forbidden City. - Reuters, PA