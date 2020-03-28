Coronavirus: US records more than 100,000 cases with 1,600 dead

Doctors and nurses on the front lines of the US coronavirus crisis pleaded on Friday for more protective gear and equipment to treat waves of patients expected to overwhelm hospitals as the sum of known US infections climbed well past 100,000, with more than 1,600 dead.

Physicians have called particular attention to a desperate need for additional ventilators, machines that help patients breathe and are widely needed for those suffering from Covid-19, the respiratory ailment caused by the highly contagious novel coronavirus.

Hospitals in New York City, New Orleans, Detroit and other virus hot spots have also sounded the alarm about scarcities of drugs, medical supplies and trained staff while the number of confirmed US cases rose by about 18,000 on Friday, the highest jump in a single day, to more than 103,000.

That tally kept the United States as the world leader in the number of known infections, having surpassed China and Italy on Thursday.

The United States ranked sixth in death toll among the hardest hit countries, with at least 1,632 people dead as of Friday night, a record daily increase of 370 according to a Reuters tabulation of official data. Worldwide, confirmed cases rose above 593,000 with 27,198 deaths, the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center reported.

Even as hospital patient numbers steadily climbed, shortages of key medical supplies abounded.

One emergency room doctor in Michigan, an emerging epicenter of the pandemic, said he was using one paper face mask for an entire shift due to a shortage and that hospitals in the Detroit area would soon run out of ventilators.

US president Donald Trump on Friday invoked emergency powers to require General Motors Co to start building ventilators after he accused the largest US automaker of “wasting time” during negotiations.

He had previously resisted mounting calls for him to invoke the Defense Production Act, a Korean War-era statute that gives the president broad procurement powers in national emergencies, instead seeking to exert pressure on manufacturers to act voluntarily.

Globally, infections have topped half a million with more than 20,000 deaths, with the contagion affecting more than 100 countries.

Italy

Italy recorded the highest daily death toll from coronavirus yet seen on Friday and authorities warned the country has yet to reach the peak of its outbreak, as infections worldwide topped half a million.

The virus killed 919 people in 24 hours in Italy, meaning more than 9,100 people have died from the disease there, as the number of people diagnosed with the disease exceded 86,000 even with the country under strict lockdown.

“We haven’t reached the peak and we haven’t passed it,” the chief of the Superior Health Institute, Silvio Brusaferro, told press ahead of the release of the grim toll.

Spain

Spain reported 769 deaths on Friday bringing its total deaths to 5,138 and total cases to 65,719. Both Italy and Spain countries are in almost complete lockdown, with their governments counting on limited social interactions to help contain the spread of the disease. Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez convened an emergency cabinet meeting to try to chart a way out of the crisis rapidly engulfing the nation. “We may be entering a phase of stabilization, but we haven’t reached the peak yet,” health minister Salvador Illa said at a news conference in Madrid on Friday.

UK

British prime minister Boris Johnson will continue commanding the response to the coronavirus pandemic while isolating in Downing Street after testing positive for the disease. Two of his key lieutenants will also remain in self-isolation on Saturday, after health secretary Matt Hancock also confirmed he has Covid-19 and Professor Chris Whitty exhibited symptoms. The developments came as a total of 759 people died in UK hospitals after being diagnosed with the virus, while 113,777 tested positive and hundreds of thousands more are thought to be infected.

Japan

Tokyo has confirmed more than 50 new coronavirus infections, a record daily increase, public broadcaster NHK reported on Saturday as the governor of Japan’s capital urged citizens to stay indoors. Governor Yuriko Koike’s plea followed a surge in coronavirus infections this week that she said put Tokyo on the brink of an emergency. She has asked the tens of millions of people in the city and surrounding regions to avoid non-essential, non-urgent outings until April 12th, and particularly this weekend. Infections in Japan have climbed to more than 1,400, with 47 deaths, excluding those from a cruise ship quarantined last month.

Hit early by the coronavirus in its initial spread from China, Japan had seen a more gradual rise than the recent surge in much of Europe and the United States.

This week, however, saw an acceleration that prime minister Shinzo Abe called “a national crisis”. Infections on Friday rose by a daily record 102, according to public broadcaster NHK. Cases in Tokyo now total more than 300, according to data from NHK. While the current level of infection appears low for a city of nearly 14 million, with many millions more living in surrounding suburbs, experts warn there is a high risk that the num,ber of cases could spiral as authorities have been unable to track all the contacts of more than half of the latest cases. The government has deployed the military to greater Tokyo’s Narita and Haneda airports to assist in virus screenings and the transport of people placed in quarantine, NHK said.

China

China’s authorities plan stronger steps to revive an economy hit by the spread of coronavirus, as the nation on Saturday reported no new locally transmitted infections for the previous day. The ruling Communist Party’s Politburo said on Friday it would step up macroeconomic policy adjustments and pursue more proactive fiscal policy, state media reported. With the world’s second-biggest economy expected to shrink for the first time in four decades this quarter, China is set to unleash hundreds of billions of dollars in stimulus. The Politburo called for expanding the budget deficit, issuing more local and national bonds, guiding interest rates lower, delaying loan repayments, reducing supply-chain bottlenecks and boosting consumption.

South Korea

South Korea reported 146 new coronavirus cases on Friday, the highest number in a week, its disease control agency said on Saturday, with the country suffering a rise in imported cases from Europe and the United States during recent days. The

Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) did not say how many of Friday’s new cases were imported as it was still investigating. The daily tally brought the country’s total infections to 9,478 according to the KCDC. The death toll rose by five to 144. The country has reported similar daily numbers for the past two weeks, down from a high of over 900 in late February.

Turkey

Turkey halted all intercity trains and limited domestic flights on Saturday as part of measures to contain a fast-growing coronavirus outbreak, as the number of cases jumped by a third in a day to 5,698, with 92 dead.

Iran’s health infrastructure is strong and ready to cope with a possible escalation in coronavirus cases, president Hassan Rouhani said Saturday on state TV. Iran is among the few countries worldwide severely affected by the pandemic. On Friday, the health ministry reported a death toll of 2,378 and total confirmed infections at 32,332.–Reuters and PA