Coronavirus: US quitting WHO ‘puts all of us at risk’, says UN official

The Trump administration has formally notified the United Nations of its withdrawal from the World Health Organisation amid the coronavirus pandemic, although the pullout will not take effect until next year, meaning it could be rescinded under a new administration of if circumstances change.

The withdrawal notification, delivered on Monday, come after US president Donald Trump’s vow in late May to terminate US participation in the WHO, which he has harshly criticised for its response to the Covid-19 pandemic and accused of bowing to Chinese influence.

The move was immediately assailed by health officials and critics of the administration.

The withdrawal notice was sent to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday and will take effect in a year, on July 6th 2021, the State Department and the United Nations said on Tuesday.

Under the terms of the withdrawal, the US must meet its financial obligations to the WHO before it can be finalised.

The US, which is the agency’s largest donor and provides it with more than $400 million, currently owes the WHO some $200 million in current and past dues.

In late May, less than two weeks after warning the WHO that it had 30 days to reform or lose US support, Mr Trump announced his administration was leaving the organisation due to what he said was its inadequate response to the initial outbreak of coronavirus in China’s Wuhan province late last year.

The president said in a White House announcement that Chinese officials “ignored” their reporting obligations to the WHO and pressured the organisation to mislead the public about an outbreak that has now killed more than 130,000 Americans.

The withdrawal notification was widely denounced as misguided, certain to undermine an important institution that is leading vaccine development efforts and drug trials to address the Covid-19 outbreak.

“The administration’s move to formally withdraw from WHO amid the greatest public health crisis that Americans and the world have faced in a century is short-sighted, unnecessary, and unequivocally dangerous,” said UN Foundation president Elizabeth Cousens.

“WHO is the only body capable of leading and co-ordinating the global response to Covid-19.

“Terminating the US relationship would undermine the global effort to beat this virus — putting all of us at risk.”

The One Campaign, which supports international health projects, called it an “astounding action” that jeopardises global health.

“Withdrawing from the World Health Organisation amidst an unprecedented global pandemic is an astounding action that puts the safety of all Americans and the world at risk.

“The US should use its influence to strengthen and reform the WHO, not abandon it at a time when the world needs it most,” One president Gayle Smith said.

US president Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump at event with students, teachers and administrators about how to safely reopen schools during coronavirus pandemic. Photograph: Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Mr Trump demanded on Tuesday that schools reopen physically in autumn, pressing his drive to get the country moving again even as the coronavirus pandemic surged through much of the United States and threatened to overwhelm some health care facilities.

The president’s focus on schools and colleges, freighted with campaign-season politics, came as the United States topped 3 million coronavirus infections and the vast majority of states were experiencing new spikes.

In Florida, more than 40 hospitals reported having no more beds in their adult intensive care units. In Ohio, the governor ordered residents in seven counties to wear masks in public, including those containing Columbus, Cincinnati and Cleveland.

Serbia

Thousands of people protested against the Serbian president’s announcement that a lockdown will be reintroduced after the Balkan country reported its highest single-day death toll from coronavirus.

Police fired tear gas at thousands of people, some chanting “Resignation! Resignation!” as they gathered in front of the central parliament building in Belgrade.

Some managed to enter the building by force, but were pushed back by riot police.

Protester holds flare as Serbian police fires tear gas in front of the National Assembly building in Belgrade. Photograph: Andrej Isakovic/AFP

Earlier, Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic called the virus situation in Belgrade “alarming” and “critical” as the city’s hospitals neared their capacity limits.

The country’s Health Ministry said Tuesday 13 people had died in 24 hours in Serbia and 299 new Covid-19 cases were confirmed.

That brought the total to 16,719 confirmed cases and 330 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic in Serbia, which went from having one of Europe’s strictest lockdowns to a near-complete reopening at the beginning of May.

Football and tennis matches were played in packed stands and a parliamentary election was held on June 21st despite warnings from experts that the mass gatherings without social distancing could lead to a new coronavirus wave.

Mr Vucic said: “We have probably relaxed too much.

“Everyone thought it was all over,” he added, angrily rejecting widespread criticism that his insisting on holding the election led to the lifting of the earlier lockdown and the recent coronavirus case spike.

On Tuesday, Montenegro introduced a compulsory quarantine for all people arriving from neighbouring Serbia, citing coronaviorus health risks.

Greece also banned Serbian tourists from entering the country on Monday.

Elsewhere, Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro said he is confident of swiftly recovering from Covid-19 as he has been treated with hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malaria drug that has not been proven effective against coronavirus.

Mr Bolsonaro said he tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday after months of downplaying its severity while deaths mounted rapidly inside the country.

He had often appeared in public to shake hands with supporters and mingle with crowds, at times without a mask. – AP/New York Times