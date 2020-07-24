Coronavirus: US cases pass 4m as Australia’s Victoria state to send in army

More than 15.4 million cases of coronavirus have been recorded worldwide with more than 632,00 deaths, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is seeing intense transmission of the coronavirus in relatively few countries, its chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said on Thursday. “We continue to see intense transmission in a relatively small group of countries,” he told a virtual briefing in Geneva. “Two-thirds of all cases are from 10 countries. Almost half of all cases reported so far are from just three countries.”

Mr Ghebreyesus said reported comments by US secretary of state Mike Pompeo questioning his independence were untrue and would not distract the organisation from its work in fighting the coronavirus. Mr Ghebreyesus has come under criticism, especially from US president Donald Trump and Pompeo, who have accused him of being pro-China.

The following is a summary of the latest developments on the virus around the world:

US

The United States on Thursday recorded more than 1,100 deaths from Covid-19 for a third day in a row as cases surpassed 4 million, doubling over a span of six weeks after infections surged in Sun Belt states. Mr Trump cancelled the Republican presidential convention in Jacksonville in Florida due to virus concerns. Florida posted 173 new deaths from the virus on Thursday, pushing the total to 5,518. California reported record deaths, while hospitalisations fell. Cases and the positive rate dropped in Arizona, where the outbreak may be peaking.

US health officials issued guidelines for reopening schools as districts across the country weigh whether to bring kids back amid the coronavirus pandemic, a move that follows calls by Mr Trump for classrooms to resume in-person instruction this fall. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) laid out an argument on Thursday for bringing students back to campuses, citing the developmental harm that could be caused to children from missed education. The CDC said in a statement titled The Importance of Reopening America’s Schools This Fall that while parents, teachers and school officials are concerned about the risk of transmitting the coronavirus in classrooms, the “best available evidence indicates if children become infected, they are far less likely to suffer severe symptoms.” The CDC also said death rates from the virus among children are much lower than among adults.

Australia

Australia’s Victoria state will send in the army to question people who have tested positive for Covid-19 as it battles to control an outbreak that claimed a record number of lives on Friday. Australia’s second most populous state of Victoria said on Friday six people died from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the highest daily toll since the pandemic began. Three people in their 80s and three in their 90s died from the virus overnight, Premier Daniel Andrews told a media briefing in Melbourne. Victoria reported five deaths a day earlier. The state recorded 300 new infections compared with 403 cases a day earlier.

Americas

Brazil reported 59,961 cases, its second highest on record, for a total of 2,287,475. The nation, with the worst outbreak after the US, recorded another 1,311 deaths for a total of 84,082. Last week the WHO said Brazil’s outbreak had hit a plateau, and on Monday the nation reported 20,257 cases and 632 deaths. Mexico’s cases rose by a daily record of 8,438, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Deaths climbed by 718, the data show, although Mexico’s government had yet to release its official daily figures. Despite the record rise in cases, health officials have maintained that the spread of the virus is slowing in much of the country. Yet Mexico overtook Italy last week to have the world’s fourth-most virus deaths. Mexican president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday he had lost some relatives to the novel coronavirus.

Bolivia’s general election will be pushed back until October 18th as the pandemic grips the South American nation.

South Korea

South Korea may report more than 100 new coronavirus cases Saturday, a government official told a news briefing, after registering 41 more cases for the last 24 hours. South Korea, one of the first countries to allow professional sports to resume without fans in early May, will allow spectators to attend baseball games from July 26th. Fans, limited to 10 per cent of the stadium’s capacity, will be required to wear masks, sit at least a seat apart and prohibited from eating food in the stands. Once the second worst hit, South Korea now ranks among the countries with the lowest rate of cases and fatalities.

Europe

Britain said it was guaranteeing £3.7 billion pounds (€4.06 billion) of additional funding this year to be split between Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to allow the devolved governments there to plan their coronavirus response.

Belgium will tighten Covid-19 containment measures on July 25th after a rise in infections.

Regional authorities across Spain introduced fresh coronavirus restrictions on Thursday aimed at stamping out a surge in infections that continues to defy efforts at containment and is damaging tourism. New cases had slowed to a trickle in June, before a nationwide lockdown was lifted, but since then more than 280 clusters have been detected, with wealthy Catalonia the worst affected, leaving hotels largely empty and bars shutting down. Health ministry data showed 2,615 new cases across Spain on Thursday, compared with a daily average of just 132 in June. In Catalonia, nearly 8,000 cases were diagnosed in the last 14 days - almost half of the 16,410 detected throughout the country - despite guidelines for residents of regional capital Barcelona to stay at home.

Africa and Middle East

Uganda recorded its first death from the new coronavirus, making it one of the last nations in Africa to report a fatality since the pandemic reached it.

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in South Africa doubled over the past 17 days to surpass 400,000. More than 13,000 cases were reported for a second consecutive day on Thursday, bringing the cumulative total to 408,052 -- the world’s fifth-highest. The government has forecast that the country is expected to reach its peak-infection rate in the coming weeks. All schools were closed in March when the government introduced one of the world’s strictest lockdowns to curb the spread of the virus. Since they re-opened on June 1st, teachers’ labor unions and some members of the public have urged the government to close them again.

Baghdad International Airport reopened for scheduled commercial flights after months of closure, as Iraq’s total number of infections passed 100,000.

At least 97 Yemeni healthcare workers have died from Covid-19 as the disease ravages the war-torn country, according to a report that gives an insight into the true scale of Yemen’s poorly documented outbreak. Yemen, already suffering from a five-year war that has caused the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, has proved uniquely vulnerable to the coronavirus pandemic, according to data published by the medical charity MedGlobal on Thursday. Yemen’s official total number of cases is 1,610, with 446 deaths, so the high number of healthcare worker casualties outlined by the report suggests the true caseload and mortality figure is far higher. For comparison, in badly hit Italy, where 245,0362 people have caught the virus, 35,073 people have died, including about 100 doctors. Yemen currently has a 27 per cent mortality rate from the disease - more than five times the global average. default In a country where half of all medical facilities are out of action, and aid funding shortfalls are exacerbating the existing malnutrition and cholera crises, the loss of just one medical professional has a devastating exponential effect. About 18 per cent of the country’s 333 districts already have no doctors.–PA, Reuters, Guardian, Bloomberg