Coronavirus: US-Canada border to close as number of worldwide cases passes 200,000

Johns Hopkins University has said the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide has passed 200,000. The Johns Hopkins Centre for Systems Science and Engineering’s online tally showed 201,436 cases, with 8,006 deaths, and 82,032 patients listed as recovered.

Cases and deaths outside China are overtaking those in the country where the outbreak began, according to a Reuters tally. Infections outside China have been reported by 164 countries.

Asia

Mainland China had 13 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, also know as Covid-19, on Tuesday, down from 21 a day earlier. Of the new cases, 12 involved infected travellers arriving from abroad. That brings the total number of confirmed cases in mainland China so far to 80,894.

The death toll from the outbreak in mainland China had reached 3,237 as of the end of Tuesday, up by 11 from the previous day.

China has authorised clinical trials on its first vaccine developed to combat the coronavirus.

The mayor of the worst-hit South Korean city said 87 new cases have been discovered from local nursing hospitals, raising concerns about a possible spike in infections after they had waned over the past week. Daegu mayor Kwon Young-jin said 74 of the cases came from a single hospital and that the 57 patients who were infected would be transferred to other facilities for treatment. The country’s total infections stand at 8,320, the death toll is 81.

Taiwan will ban entry to the island for most foreigners, excluding foreign resident permit holders and diplomats.

Indonesian police have ordered retailers to ration purchases of staple foods to contain panic buying.

Pakistan’s prime minister has urged calm after its tally of coronavirus cases rose to 245 while Sri Lanka sealed itself off and shut its stock market on Wednesday.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Indian subcontinent rose overnight to 482 as authorities across the region imposed travel restrictions to block the fast-spreading disease.

A dispute is growing in Pakistan between federal and provincial authorities with the latter struggling to secure sufficient coronavirus testing kits and blaming the federal government for failing to properly test and quarantine hundreds of Pakistanis who recently returned home across a land border with Iran.

Sri Lanka, which has recorded 43 coronavirus cases, said it would ban all incoming flights for two weeks from Wednesday. Officials also implemented price controls on lentils and sardines to prevent price gouging.

In India, where 147 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed, authorities on Tuesday cancelled nearly two dozen long distance train services.

News Digests Stay on top of the latest news SIGN UP HERE

Europe

Desperate travellers in cars and trucks are choking European borders, creating traffic jams up to 17 miles long as they try to get home before borders shut, or to deliver critical supplies to help nations cope with the quickly spreading coronavirus.

Italy’s prime minister said the coronavirus was causing a “socio-economic tsunami” as European leaders agreed to seal off external borders.

The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy has risen in the last 24 hours by 345 to 2,503, an increase of 16 per cent. The total number of cases in Italy, rose to 31,506 from a previous 27,980, up 12.6 per cent.

France put its 67 million people under lockdown on Tuesday, in an unprecedented act during peacetime, and said it was ready to nationalise big companies suffering financial turmoil.

France’s death toll from the coronavirus has reached 148 and a total of 6,600 people have been confirmed infected.

Belgium will impose a lockdown from 11am on Wednesday until April 5th to restrict the movement of people.

Spain announced a massive €200 billion package to help companies and protect workers and other vulnerable groups. It has also ordered all hotels to close fromMarch 24th.

Russia will close all schools for three weeks in what officials are calling an extended spring break. The country has so far reported 114 confirmed cases and the government there has closed the borders to foreigners from today.

Middle East and Africa

Iran has been the hardest hit country in the region. Another 147 have died, pushing the death toll to 1,135 in the biggest 24-hour rise yet, making up roughly 90 per cent of the over 18,000 confirmed cases in the Middle East. Its leadership announced Tuesday that “millions” could die if people keep travelling and ignore health guidance.

Israel has ordered tens of thousands into home quarantine, turned hotels into hospitals and is setting up drive-through testing centres. The government has instructed the Shin Bet internal security service to start deploying phone surveillance technology to track the moves of the infected.

Saudi Arabia said its mosques would no longer receive worshippers for daily prayers or Friday congregations.

South Africa has 116 confirmed coronavirus cases, nearly double the number announced two days ago. Fourteen of the new cases are from local transmission, a worrying development in the country, which has the most cases in sub-Saharan Africa.

North America

US president Donald Trump said on Wednesday his country would close its border with Canada to “non-essential traffic”, as the US struggled to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“We will be, by mutual consent, temporarily closing our Northern Border with Canada to non-essential traffic. Trade will not be affected. Details to follow!” Mr Trump wrote on Twitter.

All 50 states in the United States have reported cases with the total number exceeding 6,400. Kentucky and Illinois recorded their first coronavirus deaths, driving the nationwide toll to at least 108.

The Trump administration pressed on Tuesday for enactment of a $1 trillion stimulus package, possibly to include $1,000 direct payments to individual Americans.

The US Federal Reserve moved Tuesday to ensure the flow of credit to US companies, banks and even local governments amid a nationwide scramble for ways to blunt the economic fallout from the coronavirus crisis.

Canada said it would provide financial support to people affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

South and Central America

Brazil on Tuesday reported its first coronavirus death and said tests were under way on four other possible COVID-19 fatalities.

Tango classes, shows and milongas have been suspended in Argentina’s capital Buenos Aires for at least 15 days.

Mexico’s Supreme Court said it will suspend its regular court activities from March 18th to April 19th.

Chile may postpone a referendum on a new constitution scheduled for April 26th.

Australia

Australia has banned the public from the national sports institute in Canberra to reduce the risk of athletes contracting the coronavirus in the runup to the Tokyo Olympics.