Coronavirus: United Nations predict 300,000 deaths in Africa this year

The coronavirus pandemic could kill 300,000 people in Africa this year, even with assertive government measures to limit social interactions, according to the United Nations economic commission for Africa.

Overcrowded slums with no access to water coupled with fragile health-care systems make the continent especially vulnerable to the disease, the Addis Ababa-based body said in a report on Friday. Countries across the continent have implemented measures from nationwide lockdowns, in which people are only allowed to leave their homes to buy food and medicine, to suspending schools, prohibiting public gatherings and halting all travel.

The report presents four scenarios and shows that zero interventions - a worst-case scenario - would lead to the death of as many as 3.3 million people in a continent with a population of 1.3 billion. “How African countries respond to the Covid-19 crisis in the coming weeks will affect the trajectory of national epidemics across the continent,” it said.

The virus has killed 962 people in Africa so far, compared with 145,603 deaths worldwide. However, the pace of contagion has picked up with the number of cases more than doubling to 18,333 in two weeks, according to data from the Africa centres for disease control and prevention. Africa needs an initial $100 billion to beef up its health-care system and social-safety net and another $100 billion in emergency economic stimulus, Uneca said.

Asia

China’s economy shrank 6.8 per cent in the three months of 2020, the country’s first such contraction on record and a stark sign of the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The news came as Chinese authorities revised the death toll in Wuhan, the hardest hit city and where the virus first emerged, up by 50 per cent, to 3,869 from 2,579.

Citing the number of patients who had died at home before reaching hospital, as well as late and inaccurate reporting, the city’s task force on virus prevention and control said: “Every loss of life during the epidemic is not just a source of sorrow for their family, but for the city as well. We would like to send our sincere sympathies to the family members.”

The economic contraction, reported by China’s National Bureau of Statistics on Friday, comes after months of paralysis as the country went into lockdown to contain the virus, which emerged in central Hubei province in December. It has now infected more than 2 million people globally and killed more than 140,000.

Residents wearing face masks buy vegetables at a market in Shenyang in China’s northeastern Liaoning province on April 17th, 2020. Photograph: STR/AFP via Getty Images.

While much of the rest of the world grapples with the virus, China appears to have overcome the worst of it. On Friday, it reported 26 new confirmed cases, the lowest daily total in two weeks.

As Beijing struggles to restart the economy, it also faces accusations it suppressed vital information about the outbreak in the initial stages, allowing the virus to spread. US officials have also accused China of obscuring the real number of infections and deaths.

On Thursday, Chinese leader Xi Jinping hit back in a phone call with Russian president Vladimir Putin. Speaking after Donald Trump criticised China for not sharing data more quickly, the two sides emphasised the “counter-productiveness” of such accusations.

Without referring directly to the White House, Mr Xi said politicising the pandemic was “detrimental to international cooperation”, according to state-run news agency Xinhua. The agency reported that Mr Putin said “attempts by some people to smear China” were “unacceptable”.

Washington has said it is investigating the origins of the coronavirus, including the possibility it escaped from a laboratory in Wuhan, close to a seafood market where the first cluster of cases was reported.

On Thursday, China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said: “I’d like to remind you that the WHO has repeatedly stated that there is no evidence showing the virus was made in a lab. Many renowned medical specialists in the world have also debunked the ‘lab leakage’ theory as not science-based at all.”

China has reported more than 3,000 deaths and 80,000 infections from the coronavirus. They’ve closed its borders to almost all foreigners arriving from abroad and limited international flights.

Other coronavirus developments worldwide:

- The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Spain rose to 188,068 on Friday, the country’s head of health emergencies, Fernando Simon, said at a news conference. Health authorities identified 5,252 new cases of the virus between Thursday and Friday, which represents a 2.9 per cent increase.

- Malaysia has reported 69 new cases, the lowest daily increase since the government imposed curbs on movement and business on March 18th, taking the cumulative total to 5,251 cases. Two new deaths, brings their total to 86.

- Donald Trump unveiled a set of guidelines for reopening the US economy, comprising of three phases, but ultimately deferred to governors on when and how to return the states to normal.

- New Zealand recorded its lowest ever number of coronavirus cases, with just eight people found to be infected.

- The UN warned the pandemic risked turning into a child rights crisis.

- A third Japanese cabinet official tested positive for the virus, after the country expanded its state of emergency.

- India banned the use of the Zoom video conferencing app in government meetings, amid concerns about security.

- Brazil’s president Jair Bolsonaro is leading people “to the slaughterhouse” with his criminally irresponsible handling of coronavirus, the country’s former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has said. Brazil’s Covid-19 death toll has hit 1,924.

- Indonesia has reported 407 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of cases to 5,923 and surpassing the Philippines as the country with the highest number of infections in south-east Asia.

