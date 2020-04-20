Coronavirus: UK reports further 449 deaths in hospitals

The UK reported a further 449 deaths in hospitals on Monday as the number of confirmed cases passed 124,000.

A total of 16,509 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospitals in the UK, the health ministry said on Monday.

The number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus has risen to 124,743.

In Spain, the number of people diagnosed with the virus, also known as Covid-19, has surpassed the 200,000 threshold, the country’s health ministry said on Monday.

The ministry said the number of cases rose to 200,210 from 195,944 cases on Sunday. Spain has the second highest number of diagnosed cases in the world after the US. The cumulative death toll increased by 399 to 20,852 on Monday, the ministry said.

Several European countries have begun easing restrictions on movement, with shops up to 800sq m, as well as car and bicycle dealers and book stores opening in Germany on Monday.

Chancellor Angela Merkel urged caution before taking another step out of lockdown. “We have achieved a lot, but we haven’t yet reached our target,” Dr Merkel said on Monday after a meeting of her government’s coronavirus crisis cabinet. “It would be a crying shame if we would need to roll this back.”

New Zealand will ease its lockdown next week, prime minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Monday.

Meanwhile in the US, coronavirus deaths topped 41,000 on Monday, according to a Reuters tally, as more protesters gathered in state capitals to demand an early end to the lockdown.

Dr Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Disease, pushed back against the protests saying the US economy would not recover until the virus was “under control”.

“Unless we get the virus under control, the real recovery economically is not going to happen,” Mr Fauci said. “So what you do if you jump the gun and go into a situation where you have a big spike, you’re going to set yourself back.”

New York state governor Andrew Cuomo also said the protests were unnecessary as the state reported 478 deaths in the last 24 hours.

US president Donald Trump had expressed support for the protesters in tweets at the weekend.

The number of people with Covid-19 in Canada is trending in the right direction but strict physical distancing will need to stay in place, prime minister Justin Trudeau said on Sunday.

Mexico has registered a total of 8,261 confirmed coronavirus cases and 686 deaths as of Sunday.

Brazil’s president Jair Bolsonaro again attended a public rally and attacked lockdown measures. He said on Monday he hoped this would be the last week of stay-at-home measures.

Chile reported on Sunday that there were more than 10,000 people in the country with the coronavirus, while Peru reported on Sunday that more than 15,000 cases had been recorded so far.

Guatemala said a total of 50 migrants deported by the United States to the country have tested positive for coronavirus.

Russian president Vladimir Putin said that Russian authorities had the coronavirus crisis under full control and that everything would work out with God’s help, even as the country on Sunday registered a record daily rise in cases of the new virus.

Italy said on Sunday that deaths from the coronavirus pandemic rose by 433, the lowest daily tally in a week, and the number of new cases slowed to 3,047 from a previous 3,491.

The number of people diagnosed with Covid-19 in Spain has surpassed the 200,000 threshold, the country’s health ministry said on Monday.

Poland saw its biggest spike in coronavirus cases on Sunday with 545 new infections recorded, according to health ministry data.

Asia-Pacific

China reported 12 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Sunday, down from 16 a day earlier, with no new deaths.

More than 150 Australian economists on Monday warned the government against easing social distancing rules.

New Zealand will extend lockdown measures by a week and move to a lower level of restriction from April 27th.

South Korea extended its social distancing policy for another 15 days but offered some relief for churches and sporting fixtures.

Thailand’s king approved laws to implement spending measures worth 1.9 trillion baht (€53.84 billion) to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus on the economy.

Pakistan has started repatriating some of its citizens from the United Arab Emirates, which had threatened to review labour ties with countries refusing to take back their nationals during the pandemic.

Middle East and Africa

Health ministers from the Group of 20 major economies began a virtual meeting on Sunday to work on a joint response to the coronavirus pandemic, Saudi Arabian state television reported.

Saudi Arabia’s highest religious body, the Council of Senior Scholars, urged Muslims worldwide to pray at home during Ramadan if their countries require social distancing.

Turkey’s confirmed coronavirus cases have risen to 86,306, the highest total for any country outside Europe or the United States.

Iran has extended furloughs for prisoners for another month, Iranian president Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday, as the Islamic Republic endeavours to stem the spread of the new coronavirus in its crowded jails.

Zimbabwe’s president Emmerson Mnangagwa on Sunday extended a lockdown to contain the spread of the new coronavirus by two weeks, but will allow mining companies to get back to work. – Agencies