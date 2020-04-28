Coronavirus: UK on track to become one of Europe’s worst-hit countries

Coronavirus infections globally have passed 3 million with infections worldwide now at 3,052,245, according to the Johns Hopkins tracker. More than 211,000 people have died.

Britain is on track to become one of Europe’s worst-hit countries in the coronavirus pandemic, according to data on Tuesday that showed deaths from Covid-19 had already topped 20,000 by April 17th, including a fast-rising toll in care homes. The UK’s Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the death toll involving Covid-19 in England and Wales was 52 per cent higher than the daily figures for deaths in hospitals released by the government as of April 17th, according to official data that include deaths in the community. The ONS said 21,284 people overall had died as of April 17th with mentions of Covid-19 on their death certificates. That was some 52 per cent higher than the 13,917 people who died in hospitals, as published by the government on April 18th. That takes the United Kingdom’s total death toll as of April 17th beyond those reported by France - which also includes deaths in care homes - and Spain, according to Reuters calculations, though lower than Italy’s total toll. A trebling of deaths in care homes in England and Wales within the space of a few weeks contributed to a far higher toll. According to figures released by the health ministry on Monday, 21,092 people had died in hospitals across the United Kingdom after testing positive for Covid-19.

Brazil

Brazil is emerging as potentially the next big hot spot for the coronavirus amid president Jair Bolsonaro’s insistence that it is just a “little flu”.

Mr Bolsonaro has said there is no need for his country to follow sharp restrictions which have slowed the rate of Covid-19 infection in Europe and the United States.

Some European countries and US states have moved to ease limits on movement of people, but there are signs of an intensifying outbreak in Brazil with hospitals struggling and signs that a growing number of victims are now dying at home.

Paulo Brandao, a virologist at the University of Sao Paulo, said: “We have all the conditions here for the pandemic to become much more serious.”

Brazil has officially reported about 4,500 deaths and almost 67,000 confirmed infections.

But the true numbers there, as in many other countries, are believed to be vastly higher given the lack of testing and the many people without severe symptoms who have not sought hospital care.

Some scientists said over a million people in Brazil are probably infected as the country heads into winter, which can worsen respiratory illnesses.

New Zealand

Around 400,000 people returned to work in New Zealand after prime minister Jacinda Ardern shifted the country’s alert status from Level 4 to Level 3 , loosening some of the tough movement restrictions that shut down businesses for weeks. Level 3 sees retailers, restaurants and schools allowed to reopen on a smaller scale. Schools will reopen on Wednesday for children up to Year 10 who cannot study from home, or whose parents need to return to work. Workers are able to resume on-site work, provided they have a Covid-19 control plan in place, with appropriate health and safety and physical distancing measures. New Covid-19 infections were up by two on Tuesday to 1,124 cases.

Australia

Australia’s most populous state, New South Wales, said on Tuesday it will relax some restrictions on movement, as beaches reopened amid hopes a policy of widespread medical testing will help sustain a decline in new cases of the coronavirus. Bondi Beach and two neighbouring beaches in Sydney were reopened to local residents on Tuesday after being closed a month ago due to large crowds breaking social distancing rules. Australia recorded just one new case of Covid-19 from an unknown source in the past 24 hours, suggesting community transmission had almost stopped, Health minister Greg Hunt said. “We are winning but we have not won yet,” he said. New South Wales is home to nearly half of Australia’s roughly 6,700 cases of Covid

Akihiro Yoshida, the owner of Hair salon Pinch, gives hair treatment to his customer Natsuki Suda, in Tokyo, Japan,on Tuesday. Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

-19, said it would let up to two adults visit another person’s home from Friday, relaxing a stay-at-home policy and ban on non-essential movement.

Europe

Italy, which has the world’s second-highest number of coronavirus deaths at almost 27,000, will allow factories and building sites to reopen from May 4th and permit limited family visits as it prepares a staged end to Europe’s longest lockdown. But the northern region of Veneto, one of Italy’s early coronavirus hotspots, which includes the cities of Venice and Verona, was not prepared to wait another week to make life a little more bearable. Its governor, Luca Zaia, broke with the national government, decreeing that locals could now exercise freely outside their homes, visit second homes in the region, and go to drive-through takeaways. “We can’t become a laboratory or guinea pigs,” he said. “We also have to live.” There were some encouraging signs for Italy as on Monday it recorded the lowest 24-hour number of deaths since mid-March, with 260.

Spain’s daily death toll from the coronavirus fell to 301 on Tuesday, far below record highs of three times as much in early April, which should allow the government to set a framework for regions to start phasing out one of Europe’s toughest lockdowns.The health ministry said the total fatalities since the start of the outbreak rose to 23,822, with the daily increase coming down from Monday’s 331 and also well below record highs of over 900 earlier in the month. The number of diagnosed cases rose to 210,773 from 209,465 on Monday. The cabinet was meeting on Tuesday to assess a range of parameters that should allow to further ease the restrictions in the regions with the lowest prevalence rates of the disease. Prime minister Pedro Sanchez was due to outline the plan later in the day. In the most significant step yet, on Sunday children under 14 were granted one hour of daily supervised outdoor activity. Spaniards are expected to be allowed out to exercise alone from May 2nd if the coronavirus toll continues to fall.

The number of Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases increased by 1,144 to 156,337, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday. The death toll rose by 163 to 5,913, according to the tally. The disease control centre says the country’s rate of infections has increased slightly, but the number remains at a manageable level. Lothar Wieler, the head of the Robert Koch Institute, said the R factor — the average number of people infected by each person with Covid-19 — is 0.96. Authorities have said they want to try to keep it below 1 to keep the pandemic manageable. It had been around 0.7 before Germany eased lockdown restrictions on April 20th to allow smaller businesses to open, while keeping social distancing in place.

The Czech Republic has reported its lowest daily rise in new coronavirus cases in more than six weeks as it eases out of a lockdown imposed to curb the spread of infection.The number of cases rose by 41 on Monday, bringing the total to 7,449, with 223 deaths. The central European country with a population of 10.7 million has seen far fewer cases than its western European neighbours after taking quick action to close schools and most shops and require face masks in public. The daily increase in new cases has been below 100 since April 22nd while businesses have put pressure on the government to lift some of its lockdown measures in place since mid-March. Consequently the government has sped up its phased re-opening, even though some health experts have cautioned against moving too quickly.

Asia

It is too early to consider lifting Japan’s state of emergency over the coronavirus, the head of the Japan Medical Association said on Tuesday, adding that it will be difficult for Tokyo to host the Olympics next year without an effective vaccine. The comments by the head of the powerful physician’s lobby illustrate Japan’s near and longer term concerns as it battles the epidemic that prompted prime minister Shinzo Abe to declare a nationwide state of emergency through May 6th, the final day of a stretch of holidays known as Golden Week. The administration will decide during the holidays whether to extend the declaration, government and ruling party sources told Reuters last week. Tokyo on Monday confirmed 39 new coronavirus infections, the fewest since March 30th. Japan as a whole has recorded 13,614 confirmed cases, including 394 deaths, according to public broadcaster NHK. Japan’s cases and deaths are still small compared to other nations, but critics say the country isn’t doing enough testing to reveal the scope of the problem that has driven some hospitals to the brink.

China has reported six new coronavirus cases (three domestic and three from overseas) and no deaths, according to the country’s National Health Commission. More than 2,200 Indonesians have died from Covid-19, but were not recorded, according to an investigation from Reuters. The official death toll from the virus in the country is 765.

A child skates in a deserted Columbus Square, Madrid. Photograph: Fernando Villar/EPA

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday most civil servants will gradually return to work from May 4th, although the government had not yet decided whether to ease travel and social distancing restrictions that are due to expire next week. The global financial hub on Monday reported no new coronavirus infections for a second day, bringing relief to a city whose economy has been battered by the coronavirus that came on the heels of crippling anti-government protests. The city has confirmed 1,038 cases and four deaths since the outbreak began in January.

The UAE has recorded 541 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, and seven deaths, as it pushed forward with plans to end its lockdown.Total infections in the country have now reached 11,380 and the death toll now stands at 89, according to reports in the Guardian. The UAE is opening up its cavernous shopping centres and restaurants even as confirmed coronavirus cases spike, in a gamble to stimulate its economy while still trying to fight off the pandemic. That has led to a new normal of temperature checks, social distancing monitors at supermarkets and marked-off empty seats on the city’s driver-less Metro. Crowds have already headed to the malls and others are leaving their homes after weeks of a lockdown, eager to party in a city known for its nightlife and increasing the risk of the virus spreading.

Singapore’s health ministry has said it is not able to test all migrant workers in dormitories and has been isolating some symptomatic patients first, a method that a government health adviser said was causing a lag in the reporting of cases. The Southeast Asian island nation of 5.7 million people has nearly 15,000 confirmed coronavirus infections, one of the highest totals in Asia, largely because of outbreaks in cramped dormitories housing more than 300,000 mostly South Asian workers. Fourteen people have died of the coronavirus in Singapore. The ministry on Tuesday confirmed 528 more coronavirus infections, the smallest daily rise in almost two weeks.

A migrant worker undergoes a nose swab test as medical workers look on at a dormitory amid the coronavirus disease outbreak in Singapore on Monday. Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

Malaysian health authorities on Tuesday reported 31 new coronavirus cases, raising the cumulative total to 5,851. The health ministry also reported one new death, bringing total fatalities to 100.

US

The White House has released new guidelines on coronavirus testing and reopening businesses as Donald Trump sought to regain his footing after weeks of criticism created in part by his sideshow press conferences. The president appeared reluctant to cede the spotlight, with on-off plans for a news conference to capture the flurry of action. As part of the guidelines, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released new priorities for virus testing, including people who show no symptoms but are in high-risk settings. The White House unveiled what it described as a comprehensive overview of its efforts to make enough tests for Covid-19 available so states can sample at least 2.6 per cent of their populations each month. Areas that have been harder hit by the virus would be able to test at double that rate or higher, the White House said. The CDC on Monday reported 957,875 cases of the coronavirus, and said the number of deaths had risen to 53,922.

Meanwhile, the director general of the World Health Organisation, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has said he is concerned about people missing vaccines for diseases such as polio and measles because of the coronavirus pandemic. Mexico’s president declared the country had “tamed” its coronavirus outbreak, despite widespread suspicions that Covid-19 cases are being undercounted.

Turkey has dispatched a plane full of personal protective equipment to support the United States as it grapples with the coronavirus outbreak. A Turkish military cargo plane carrying the medical equipment took off from an air base near the capital Ankara on Tuesday, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported. A top official said Turkey is sending 500,000 surgical masks, 4,000 overalls, 2,000 litres of disinfectant, 1,500 goggles, 400 N-95 masks and 500 face shields. Turkey has sent similar medical equipment aid to a total of 55 countries — including the UK, Italy and Spain — in an apparent attempt to improve its global standing by positioning itself as a provider of humanitarian aid at times of crisis.–Reuters, PA, Guardian, Bloomberg