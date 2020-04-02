Coronavirus: UK hospital deaths rise 24% to reach 2,921

The UK’s death toll from coronavirus has risen 24 per cent to 2,921.

As of 9am on Thursday, a total of 163,194 people had been tested of which 33,718 tested positive, the health ministry said.

“Of those hospitalised in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus, 2,921 have sadly died,” the ministry said.

The country's health service said that of the 561 people who died in hospitals in the previous 24-hour cycle, 44 had no underlying health conditions. The age range of those without underlying health conditions was 25 to 100 years old.

Britain’s health minister Matt Hancock will later on Thursday explain how the UK will boost its testing regime to help tackle the coronavirus outbreak, a spokesman for prime minister Boris Johnson said, acknowledging more needed to be done.

Saying that Mr Johnson believed Britain must see a “massive increase” in testing to “unlock the coronavirus puzzle and defeat it in the end”, the spokesman told reporters:

“We acknowledge that more needs to be done in relation to testing, we need to be testing more people and we need to be making progress very quickly ... The health secretary will set out later the steps we are going to be taking to ensure that there is a significant increase in testing.”

Spanish health minister Salvador Illa holding a press conference in Madrid on Wednesday. Photograph: EPA

Spain

Meanwhile, Spain’s death toll from coronavirus surpassed the 10,000 threshold after a record 950 people died overnight, the country’s health ministry said on Thursday.

The country’s total death toll caused by the disease was 10,003 while the number of cases registered rose to 110,238 from 102,136 on Wednesday, the ministry said.

The outbreak in Spain is the second-most severe in Europe after Italy. The labour ministry on Thursday reported more than 300,000 new jobless claims for March, the highest monthly increase on record.

“The central issue is no longer whether we’ve reached the peak or not, it seems like we are there,” health emergency chief Fernando Simon, who was himself diagnosed with the virus this week, told a briefing.

“The key issue is to make sure that the national health system is capable of guaranteeing adequate coverage of all our patients and treatment,” he said.

French health authorities reported 509 new deaths from the coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the total to 4,032, making the country the fourth to pass the 4,000-fatalities threshold after Italy, Spain and the United States.

After speeding up the previous two days, the rate of increase of deaths has decelerated in France, which is now in its third week of lockdown to try to slow the spread of the virus.

In other global developments:

Italy’s daily death toll from coronavirus on Wednesday was the lowest for six days, with the country’s civil protection agency saying 727 people had died over the previous 24 hours, down from 837 the day before.

In the US, more than 6.6 million people filed new claims for unemployment benefits last week, the country’s labour department said on Thursday, setting a grim record for the second straight week. The latest claims brought the two-week total to nearly 10 million.

New York is rushing to bring in an army of medical volunteers as the statewide death toll from coronavirus doubled in 72 hours to more than 1,900.

Israeli health minister Yaakov Litzman, who has had frequent contact in recent weeks with prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other senior officials, was diagnosed with Covid-19. Mr Netanyahu had already gone into isolation after a senior aide tested positive for the virus.

The Australian government will offer parents free child care from next week in a bid to keep 13,000 child care centres open and to prevent workers staying home to look after children. Prime minister Scott Morrison said a million families would benefit from the subsidies.

A TV grab taken from the World Health Organization website shows WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus via video link as he delivers a news briefing on Covid-19 from the WHO headquarters in Geneva on March 30th. Photograph: AFP via Getty Images

WHO concerns

With the virus now present in 205 countries and territories, the head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) has voiced deep concern about “the rapid escalation and global spread” of Covid-19 cases from the coronavirus.

WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that his agency, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) backed debt relief to help developing countries cope with the pandemic’s social and economic consequences.

“In the past five weeks, there has been a near-exponential growth in the number of new cases and the number of deaths has more than doubled in the past week,” Mr Tedros told a virtual news conference in Geneva where the UN health organisation is based.

“In the next few days we will reach one million confirmed cases and 50,000 deaths worldwide,” he said.