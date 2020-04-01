Coronavirus: UK death toll jumps by 563 in 24 hours

The UK has experienced its biggest day-on-day rise in coronavirus-related deaths.

Some 2,352 patients had died in hospital after testing positive for the virus as of 5pm on Tuesday, the UK’s department of health said, up by 563 from 1,789 the day before.

It comes as Downing Street said more than 2,000 health service staff have been tested for coronavirus as the British government faces intense scrutiny over its policy on testing.

The government has blamed a global lack of reagents needed to carry out tests, though the chemical industry in the UK suggested there were no shortages.

Meanwhile, Spain has reported a new record of 864 deaths in one day while total infections broke the 100,000 mark, making it the third country to surpass that milestone behind the United States and Italy.

Spanish health authorities said on Wednesday that the total number of deaths reached 9,053 since the beginning of the outbreak. Total infections hit 102,136.

A member of the UME (Emergency Army Unit) wearing a protective suit stands next to a bus carrying Covid-19 patients waiting to be transported to a temporary hospital set up at the IFEMA convention centre in Madrid, Spain. Photograph: AP

Global crisis

The United Nations earlier warned that the world faces the most challenging crisis since the second World War.

UN secretary general Antonio Guterres said the world was confronting a pandemic threatening people in every country, one that will bring a recession “that probably has no parallel in the recent past”.

There is also a risk that the combination of the disease and its economic impact will contribute to “enhanced instability, enhanced unrest, and enhanced conflict”, the UN chief said at the launch of a report on the socioeconomic impacts of Covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Mr Guterres called for a much stronger and more effective global response to the coronavirus pandemic and to the social and economic devastation that Covid-19 is causing.

He stressed that “we are still very far from where we need to be to effectively fight Covid-19 worldwide and to be able to tackle the negative impacts on the global economy and the global societies”.

He said many countries are not respecting WHO guidelines and added that the developing world needed greater assistance to fight the disease and its social and economic affects.

The coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 800,000 people worldwide and more than 38,000 deaths have been recorded. Officials in the US warned the disease could kill between 100,000 and 240,000 Americans, even if people continue to stay at home and limit their contact with others.

Here is the latest on the situation from around the world:

Asia

China’s National Health Commission has reported 36 new Covid-19 cases, one day after announcing that asymptomatic cases will now be included in the official count.

The commission said all but one of the new cases was imported from abroad, while seven more deaths from the disease had been reported over the previous 24 hours.

The commission did not say if any of the new cases were asymptomatic but on Tuesday reported that, of a total of 1,541 asymptomatic cases now being isolated and monitored for symptoms, 205 had come from overseas.

The move to disclose the number of asymptomatic cases comes amid scrutiny of China’s reported figures, which previously only included people who exhibited symptoms.

Japan has banned entry from 49 more countries, including the US, Canada, all of China, South Korea and seven Southeast Asian countries. That brings the total number of countries banned from entering Japan to 73.

Police in New Delhi have filed a criminal case against clerics of an Islamic religious sect for organising a gathering last month in violation of Covid-19 safety measures such as social distancing.

Police said they will question Maulana Saad and other members of Tablighi Jamaat who have also been charged under India’s Epidemic Disease Act that restricts religious gatherings. They could be punished with six months in prison.

Sri Lanka’s president Gotabaya Rajapaksa is requesting that international financial organisations provide debt moratorium or debt deferment facilities to developing nations such as Sri Lanka, which are adversely affected due to the new coronavirus.

Mr Rajapaksa made the request during a telephone discussion with the director-general of the World Health Organidation, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Europe

France is evacuating 36 patients infected with the coronavirus from the Paris region onboard two medicalised high-speed TGV trains.

The patients, all treated in intensive care units, are being transferred to several hospitals in Britany, as western France is less impacted by the epidemic.

The operation aims at relieving hospitals in the Paris region. The country has already operated several transports of patients by train, helicopter, military aircraft and onboard a Navy ship.

France has increased its capacity of 5,000 ICU beds before the crisis to 8,000 now and is aiming at getting 14,000 ICU beds in the coming weeks, according to health authorities.

Russia has sent a planeload of medical aid to the United States due to the growing coronavirus pandemic. The delivery follows a phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump on Monday, when the two leaders discussed cooperation in the fight against the pandemic.

Middle East

Turkey has sent a planeload of masks, hazmat suits, goggles and disinfectants to Italy and Spain to help the countries combat the new coronavirus outbreak.

State-run Anadolu Agency said a military cargo plane carrying the medical equipment took off from an air base near Ankara on Wednesday. The equipment was produced by military-owned factories and sewing workshops.