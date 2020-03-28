Coronavirus: UK death toll exceeds 1,000 with more than 17,000 cases

The UK has said 1,019 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus by 5pm on Friday, a rise of 260 on the total 24 hours earlier.

A total of 120,776 people had been tested for coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, the department of health said, with 17,089 positive results.

The jump in coronavirus-related deaths in the UK from 759 to 1,019 is an increase of 260 — by far its biggest day-on-day rise in the number of deaths since the outbreak began. It means the total number of deaths is 34 per cent higher than the equivalent figure on Friday. This is the largest day-on-day percentage increase since March 18th, when the total rose from 71 to 104 (a 46 per cent jump). It took 13 days for the number of deaths in the UK to go from one to just over 100. It has taken a further 10 days for the total to go from just over 100 to just over 1,000.

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK now stands at 17,089, as of 9am on Saturday. One week ago, on March 21st, the total stood at 5,018.

British prime minister Boris Johnson has said he will continue commanding the response to the coronavirus pandemic while isolating in Downing Street after testing positive for the disease. Two of his key lieutenants will also remain in self-isolation on Saturday, after health secretary Matt Hancock also confirmed he has Covid-19 and Prof Chris Whitty exhibited symptoms.

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections worldwide has topped 600,000 as new cases stacked up quickly in Europe and the United States. The latest landmark came only two days after the world passed half a million infections, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University, showing that much work remains to be done to slow the spread of the virus. It showed more than 607,000 cases and over 28,000 deaths. While the US now leads the world in reported infections — with more than 104,000 cases — five countries exceed its roughly 1,700 deaths: Italy, Spain, China, Iran and France.

Spain

Spain’s coronavirus death toll rose by 832 cases overnight to 5,690, the health ministry said on Saturday, marking a new high in the daily rise in fatalities. The total number of those infected rose to 72,248 from 64,059 on Friday.

Spain has been in almost total lockdown for two weeks, with citizens confined to their homes, except for essential activities such as buying food and medicine, in an effort to curtail the spread of the virus. Health minister Salvador Illa warned on Friday that the pandemic has yet to reach its peak in Spain. The outbreak is stretching Spain’s health-care system, with doctors sometimes having to choose who should live or die.

Italy

Italy recorded the highest daily death toll from coronavirus yet seen on Friday and authorities warned the country has yet to reach the peak of its outbreak, as infections worldwide topped half a million.

The virus killed 919 people in 24 hours in Italy, meaning more than 9,100 people have died from the disease there, as the number of people diagnosed with the disease exceded 86,000 even with the country under strict lockdown.

“We haven’t reached the peak and we haven’t passed it,” the chief of the Superior Health Institute, Silvio Brusaferro, told press ahead of the release of the grim toll

France

French hospitals recorded nearly 2,000 virus-related deaths as of Friday, a figure that does not include Covid-19 cases elsewhere. Health workers are straining to treat an ever-increasing number of patients, including nearly 3,800 in intensive care.

US

Doctors and nurses on the front lines of the US coronavirus crisis pleaded on Friday for more protective gear and equipment to treat waves of patients expected to overwhelm hospitals as the sum of known US infections climbed well past 100,000, with more than 1,600 dead.

Physicians have called particular attention to a desperate need for additional ventilators, machines that help patients breathe and are widely needed for those suffering from Covid-19, the respiratory ailment caused by the highly contagious novel coronavirus.

Hospitals in New York City, New Orleans, Detroit and other virus hot spots have also sounded the alarm about scarcities of drugs, medical supplies and trained staff while the number of confirmed US cases rose by about 18,000 on Friday, the highest jump in a single day, to more than 103,000.That tally kept the United States as the world leader in the number of known infections, having surpassed China and Italy on Thursday.

In New York, some 20 per cent of the 4,500 ambulance workers - EMTs, paramedics and supervisors - are out sick, said Dr Lewis Marshall, board chairman of the New York City Regional Emergency Medical Services Council in an interview with Reuters. Most of them are out of action because they either have the virus or have been exposed to it, he added.

US president Donald Trump on Friday invoked emergency powers to require General Motors Co to start building ventilators after he accused the largest US automaker of “wasting time” during negotiations.

He had previously resisted mounting calls for him to invoke the Defense Production Act, a Korean War-era statute that gives the president broad procurement powers in national emergencies, instead seeking to exert pressure on manufacturers to act voluntarily.

Germany

German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s chief of staff said the country will not loosen its restrictions on public life before April 20th. German authorities closed non-essential shops and banned gatherings of more than two people in public at the beginning of the week. Schools, bars, restaurants and clubs are also closed. Dr Merkel’s chief of staff Helge Braun told the daily Tagesspiegel “the older and the sick will have to reduce their contacts for significantly longer”. Germany has recorded more than 50,000 cases of the new coronavirus, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University, with 351 deaths — a lower death rate than in many other countries.

Japan

Japan’s prime minister Shinzo Abe on Saturday promised an unprecedented package of steps to cushion the world’s third-biggest economy from the coronavirus pandemic, saying the country was close to a national emergency as infections surged. Mr Abe said the “huge, powerful” measures will include fiscal stimulus, monetary steps and tax breaks for companies, though the details have not been finalized. Infections in Japan have climbed to more than 1,500, with 52 deaths, excluding those from a cruise ship quarantined last month, according to public broadcaster NHK. Officials confirmed a further 60 cases in Tokyo and on Saturday announced 57 new coronavirus cases at a centre for the disabled in Chiba prefecture near the capital, NHK said.The Olympic Games, due to be held in Tokyo this summer has been postponed until next year.

India

India needs at least 38 million masks and 6.2 million pieces of personal protective equipment as it confronts the spread of coronavirus, and has approached hundreds of companies to secure supplies quickly, according to a report by the country’s investment agency seen by Reuters. India, with 873 recorded cases of

coronavirus and 19 deaths, took strong steps this week to curb the spread of the illness, with authorities concerned the healthcare system could be overwhelmed if the disease becomes rampant in the country of 1.3 billion. Prime minister Narendra Modi ordered everyone on Tuesday to stay at home for three weeks.

China

China’s authorities plan stronger steps to revive an economy hit by the spread of coronavirus, as the nation on Saturday reported no new locally transmitted infections for the previous day. The ruling Communist Party’s Politburo said on Friday it would step up macroeconomic policy adjustments and pursue more proactive fiscal policy, state media reported. With the world’s second-biggest economy expected to shrink for the first time in four decades this quarter, China is set to unleash hundreds of billions of dollars in stimulus. The Politburo called for expanding the budget deficit, issuing more local and national bonds, guiding interest rates lower, delaying loan repayments, reducing supply-chain bottlenecks and boosting consumption.

South Korea

South Korea reported 146 new coronavirus cases on Friday, the highest number in a week, its disease control agency said on Saturday, with the country suffering a rise in imported cases from Europe and the United States during recent days. The

Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) did not say how many of Friday’s new cases were imported as it was still investigating. The daily tally brought the country’s total infections to 9,478 according to the KCDC. The death toll rose by five to 144. The country has reported similar daily numbers for the past two weeks, down from a high of over 900 in late February.

Turkey

Turkey halted all intercity trains and limited domestic flights on Saturday as part of measures to contain a fast-growing coronavirus outbreak, as the number of cases jumped by a third in a day to 5,698, with 92 dead.

Iran

Iran’s health infrastructure is strong and ready to cope with a possible escalation in coronavirus cases, president Hassan Rouhani said Saturday on state TV. Iran is among the few countries worldwide severely affected by the pandemic. On Friday, the health ministry reported a death toll of 2,378 and total confirmed infections at 32,332.–Reuters, Bloomberg and PA