Coronavirus: Trump threatens to hold WHO funding then backtracks

US president Donald Trump has threatened to withhold money pledged to the World Health Organisation over its handling of coronavirus, as he accused the global body of being “very China-centric.”

“They called it wrong,” he said of the coronavirus that has claimed tens of thousands of lives across the world.

“They didn’t see it, how do you not see it? They didn’t see it. They didn’t report it. If they did see it, they must have seen it, but they didn’t report.”

Noting that America pays “the biggest portion” of funding to the health body, he highlighted the fact that the organisation criticised his decision to ban flights from China in January.

“They actually criticised and disagreed with my travel ban,” he said at the White House coronavirus briefing on Tuesday evening. “They seem to be very China-centric. We have to look into that.”

Later in the briefing he said he had not made any final decision on whether to withhold funding.

“I mean, I‘m not saying I‘m going to do it ... I said we’re going to look at it. We’re going to investigate it. But we will look at ending funding,” he said. But earlier in the day he had attacked the organisation on Twitter.

The most recent figures available suggest that the US contributed just over €459 million to the WHO in 2017. The Geneva-based body has an annual budget of approximately €4.5 billion.

During the briefing, Mr Trump also touted the US response to the coronavirus, pointing to glimmers of “very strong hope.”

“Signs are that our strategy is totally working,” he said. But he warned that this week “will be a very painful week,” as he predicted that coronavirus cases in the US may be peaking.

“We’re going to be winning it, we’re going to be winning it powerfully.”

Mr Trump was speaking as the number of deaths from coronavirus in the United States continued to rise, with more than 340,000 cases and over 12,000 deaths now reported across the country.

New York registered its biggest single-day increase in deaths on Tuesday, with 731 people dying from the virus, bringing the total number of deaths in America’s hardest-hit state to just under 5,500.

Lodi

On February 21st, the Lombardy province of Lodi was at the centre of Italy’s coronavirus outbreak when the first locally transmitted case was confirmed in the town of Codogno. The town was immediately put under lockdown, with 10 others across the province, which lies south of Milan, following suit the next day.

Today, as calls to emergency lines return to pre-outbreak levels, Lodi is offering a glimmer of hope for how the rest of Italy might overcome the pandemic and make its way out of the lockdown.

In recent weeks, the province, which has a population of about 230,000, has seen a sustained decline in the rate of new infections, with total cases by Monday reaching 2,278, a rise of 23 since Sunday.

“The first few days were very brutal, characterised by a significant number of patients with breathing difficulties,” said Stefano Paglia, the chief of the emergency unit at Codogno and Lodi city hospital.

“Now the situation is normalising, we still deal with some Covid-19 patients, but the situation has gone from one of maximum emergency to returning to more ordinary levels of management.”

The emergency unit at Codogno hospital was closed immediately after the first coronavirus case was detected, with services transferred to the hospital in Lodi city. Up until last week, the hospital had treated 1,700 Covid-19 patients, of whom 300 died.

“There are positive signs in Lodi because the early lockdown blocked, or at least greatly limited, the circulation of the virus,” said Walter Ricciardi, an adviser to the Italian health ministry on the coronavirus outbreak and a member of the World Health Organisation.

“For sure, there is less pressure now and for this reason the health services can manage a situation which in the early days could only be done with a great deal of effort, but I predict we’ll still need several days before things completely return to normal.”

Similar fate

The province of Bergamo, north of Milan, suffered a similar fate to Lodi at the beginning of the outbreak, in that the virus was initially misdiagnosed at a hospital in the town of Alzano Lombardo, allowing it to spread to other patients and health workers.

Although the first case in Bergamo was confirmed on February 23rd, the province of 1.2 million people only went into lockdown with the rest of the Lombardy region on March 8th, during which time it quickly became Italy’s “ground zero”. As of Monday, there were 9,815 confirmed coronavirus cases across Bergamo province, while the death toll in March was 2,060, according to official figures.

“There is also a trend of improvement in Bergamo but whereas Lodi is in an advanced stage of progress, Bergamo is still in the thick of the situation,” added Mr Ricciardi.

Across Italy, the curve of new cases is flattening, with 1,941 new infections registered on Monday, the lowest day-to-day rise in a week. Italy’s lockdown is currently due to expire on April 13th, however easing restrictions at this stage would be “premature”, said Mr Ricciardi.

The Italian government is studying a combination of measures that would allow the country to gradually move towards easing the lockdown, including a system to test, trace and contain the virus.

Italy’s southern regions have so far managed to stave off a surge in infections. – Additional reporting from Guardian